Tippecanoe County's COVID cases fall 16.2%; Indiana cases up 6.9%

New coronavirus cases increased 6.9% in Indiana in the week ending Sunday as the state added 8,643 cases. The previous week had 8,082 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Indiana ranked 46th among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States decreased 0.9% from the week before, with 753,773 cases reported. With 2.02% of the country's population, Indiana had 1.15% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, 31 states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

Tippecanoe County reported 311 cases and four deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 371 cases and two deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 53,198 cases and 406 deaths.

White County reported 41 cases and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 28 cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 7,054 cases and 97 deaths.

Clinton County reported 40 cases and two deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 43 cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 9,400 cases and 129 deaths.

Carroll County reported 12 cases and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 13 cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 4,318 cases and 69 deaths.

Benton County reported nine cases and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 14 cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 2,546 cases and 21 deaths.

Fountain County reported 18 cases and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 22 cases and one death. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 5,569 cases and 105 deaths.

Within Indiana, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in Clark County with 265 cases per 100,000 per week; Knox County with 224; and Newton County with 200. The Centers for Disease Control says high levels of community transmission begin at 100 cases per 100,000 per week.

Adding the most new cases overall were Marion County, with 1,119 cases; Lake County, with 828 cases; and Hamilton County, with 461. Weekly case counts rose in 57 counties from the previous week. The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in Clark, St. Joseph and Henry counties.

Across Indiana, cases fell in 30 counties, with the best declines in Hamilton County, with 461 cases from 527 a week earlier; in Marion County, with 1,119 cases from 1,181; and in Tippecanoe County, with 311 cases from 371.

In Indiana, 38 people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, 40 people were reported dead.

A total of 1,747,486 people in Indiana have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 23,778 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 85,515,795 people have tested positive and 1,011,275 people have died.

Indiana's COVID-19 hospital admissions falling

USA TODAY analyzed federal hospital data as of Sunday, June 12.

Likely COVID patients admitted in the state:

Last week: 894

The week before that: 941

Four weeks ago: 811

Likely COVID patients admitted in the nation:

Last week: 59,343

The week before that: 56,290

Four weeks ago: 49,207

Hospitals in 30 states reported more COVID-19 patients than a week earlier, while hospitals in 31 states had more COVID-19 patients in intensive-care beds. Hospitals in 29 states admitted more COVID-19 patients in the latest week than a week prior, the USA TODAY analysis of U.S. Health and Human Services data shows.

