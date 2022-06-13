Virginia Woman Killed in Shootout With Her Boyfriend at Henry County Apartment

ShutterStock

A Virginia woman lost her life over the weekend after she reportedly got into a gunfight with her boyfriend.

Officers responded to a call on Saturday night after a man shot his girlfriend. However, he had also been shot. Detectives revealed that the couple had gotten into an argument and were both armed

When they arrived at the scene on the 800 block of Meadow Green Drive in Bassett, they found 32-year-old Tyson Hairston. Hairston had been shot in his neck and his torso.

They also found Tambria Taylor, 32, dead at the scene. She had also suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

Emergency services airlifted Hairston to Roanoake Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

This incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751.

Last month, Roanoke’s Gun Violence Prevention Commission held a task force meeting to address the surge in crime in the community. There were 21 cases of gun-related aggravated assaults and six gun-related homicides in the city between Jan. 1 and May 8.