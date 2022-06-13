ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NYCFC coach Ronny Deila bolts for Belgian club Standard Liege

By Justin Tasch
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

New York’s most recent championship-winning coach is leaving town.

Ronny Deila, who led NYCFC to its first MLS Cup title in December and the city’s first championship since the Giants won Super Bowl XLVI, left the team Monday to become the coach of Belgian club Standard Liege. NYCFC named assistant coach Nick Cushing the interim head coach.

According to ESPN , Standard Liege is paying NYCFC at least $1 million for the 46-year-old Deila and NYCFC assistant Efrain Juarez.

“We know this was not a decision Ronny took lightly, but we understand his desire to return to Europe and be closer to home,” NYCFC sporting director David Lee said of the Norwegian Deila in a statement. “He has been a true leader since joining the Club and we wish him well for the next challenge in his career.”

NYCFC (8-3-2) currently leads the MLS Eastern Conference with 26 points. Deila first joined NYCFC for the 2020 MLS season.

