On This Date: Randy Travis Was On His 3rd Week At #1 With “Forever And Ever, Amen” Back In 1987

By Brady Cox
 4 days ago
When you think of Randy Travis songs, what’s the first one to come to mind?

For most of us, it’ll be “Forever and Ever, Amen.”

The song is arguably the North Carolina natives most recognizable hit, and I still find myself spinning this song on repeat to this day, as I’m sure so many others do.

Written by Paul Overstreet and Don Schlitz (new Grand Ole Opry invitee), the song was featured on Travis’ iconic 1987 Always & Forever album, with “Forever and Ever, Amen” being the lead single from the project.

The song kept the singer’s hot streak going, marking his third number one single in the ’80s on the Hot Country Singles charts.

With that being said, “Forever and Ever, Amen” forever etched Travis’ name in the country music history books, as it was the first single to stay at number one for three straight weeks since Johnny Lee’s “Lookin’ for Love” back in 1980.

In fact, the song peaked at number one for three straight weeks on this date, back in 1987.

The song saw a ton of other success as well, winning a Grammy for Best Country & Western Song in 1988, and won Song of the Year at the Academy of Country Music and Country Music Association.

Just another milestone for one of the best country singers of all time.

