Extreme heat arrives in Lawrence County this week, triple digit heat indexes expected

BEDFORD — This week is set to feature the warmest temperatures Indiana has experienced so far this summer.

The National Weather Service projects that temperatures in Bedford and Lawrence County will peak around 96 or 97 degrees on Tuesday, June 14. There will be some cloud coverage throughout the day which could ease the effects of sustained sun exposure. However, Tuesday's heat index is expected to reach as high as 107 degrees Fahrenheit. A heat index combines the air temperature and humidity levels to calculate the 'real feel' of the temperatures outside.

Wednesday could reach a record high of 97 with a low of 76 in the evening. The high on Thursday could reach near 95 as the weather will continue to be sunny and hot. Thunderstorms are more likely on Thursday as well, with the likelihood increasing after 3 p.m.

The weather on Friday is forecast to be clear and sunny with a high approaching 90. Saturday and Sunday represent the first days of the week where the highest temperature is not projected to reach or exceed 90 degrees, according to the NWS.

There will not be much of a chance to cool down in the evenings, with the low temperatures remaining relatively high around the mid-70s.

Bedford, like much of the state, is under a heat advisory that is in effect from 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 14 until Wednesday, June 15 at 9 p.m.

The NWS strongly urges everyone to stay hydrated as the heat sets in.

For those who work outdoors, it is important to regularly take breaks and to seek air conditioning when possible to reduce the risk of experiencing a heat stroke or feeling the effects of heat exhaustion.

Signs of heat exhaustion & heat stroke

Heat exhaustion symptoms typically include:

Dizziness or fainting

Excessive sweating

Cool, pale and clammy skin

Nausea or vomiting

Rapid, weak pulse

Muscle cramps

If you or someone else is experiencing heat exhaustion, NWS recommends seeking air-conditioning, taking a cool shower or using a cold compress, or drinking water if the person is fully conscious.

Heat stroke symptoms include:

Throbbing headache

No sweating

Body temperature above 103 degrees

Losing consciousness

Red, hot and dry skin

Rapid, strong pulse

People suspected to be experiencing heat stroke should call 911 immediately.