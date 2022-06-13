ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Rare Air Jordan 1 High Was Made For Michael Jordan’s Daughter

By Victor Deng
Footwear News
Footwear News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17VZ28_0g9AI6xw00

A rare iteration of the popular Air Jordan 1 sneaker has surfaced on social media.

The Chicago-based store and sneaker collector @Englishsole shared images on Instagram of the Air Jordan 1 High “Green Croc,” a sought-after colorway of Michael Jordan’s signature shoe that initially surfaced in 2015 and was made for his daughter, Jasmine.

The entirety of the Air Jordan 1’s upper is crafted of premium crocodile-inspired leather that’s paired with matching shoelaces and sock liner. The shoe’s standout design element is the footbed that features a graphic of the NBA legend’s fingerprint and Jasmine’s name stamped below. Breaking up the tonal execution is the vibrant gold Swoosh branding on the sides, gold ‘Nike Air’ branding on the tongue, and special gold aglets. Rounding out the design is a green midsole and a rubber gum outsole.

According to the Instagram caption, it was reported that there are under 50 pairs of the Air Jordan 1 High “Green Croc” that were given to Jasmine and select friends and family of Jordan Brand but the exact number of pairs produced was not confirmed.

“These Pinnacle-esque Jordan 1s were made for Jasmine Jordan and certain Jordan F&F. Not positive how many are made, but seemingly under 50 with how rarely these show up,” the account wrote in the caption of the Instagram post.

A post shared by ENGLISH SOLE – CHICAGO (@englishsole)

Although images of Jasmine’s Air Jordan 1 High “Green Croc” style were shared by @Englishsole on Instagram last week, Jordan Brand has not revealed if the sought-after style would be released to the public.

In related Air Jordan news, the Air Jordan 9 “Particle Grey” is launching on June 21 via SNKRS for $200.

