Macron’s parliamentary majority under threat as left-wing vote surges

By Borzou Daragahi
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

A coalition of left-wing political parties matched the performance of Emmanuel Macron ’s party in the first round of parliamentary elections on Sunday, threatening the president’s ability to form a legislative majority.

Mr Macron’s Ensemble list finished with virtually the same number of votes as the New Popular Ecological and Social Union, a coalition of leftist, centre-left and environmental groupings led by Jean-Luc Melenchon.

The results mean Mr Macron will likely struggle to forge a parliamentary majority of 289 in next week’s second round of voting.

“The presidential party, after the first round, is defeated and undone,” Mr Melenchon triumphantly declared. “In democracy, you have to convince,” he said. “We have convinced many.”

Marine Le Pen’s National Gathering drew nearly 19 per cent of the vote in turnout that was slightly below 40 per cent of registered voters, the best ever first-round showing by the far right in national legislative elections.

Earlier this year, Mr Macron became the first French president to secure a second presidential term since the late Jacques Chirac, but his ability to push through his agenda will be imperilled if he fails to secure another parliamentary majority.

Ensemble’s 26 per cent first-round showing matched that of the left, and was down on the 33 per cent Mr Macron’s loyalists received in the first round in 2017.

Mr Melenchon’s supporters aim to corner Mr Macron into naming the left-winger as prime minister, a prospect that analysts have said is slim but has helped galvanise voters.

“Melenchon is clearly not going to be prime minister, as [the left] will have nowhere near a majority of seats,” said Arun Kapil, who teaches politics and history at the Catholic University of Paris. “As to whether he thought this was at all possible – which it was not – who knows? But great gimmick.”

Only five candidates running for 577 seats in the national assembly managed to win outright majorities in the elections, for which turnout was more than 25 per cent.

French voters will head to the polls again on 19 June for the decisive second round, where they will choose between the top two vote-winners of the first round. Even Ms Le Pen, having won 55 per cent of the vote in her constituency in northwest France, will face off against a challenger in the second round because of low turnout.

“It is important not to give Emmanuel Macron an absolute majority, which he will abuse,” she said after the vote. If voters do not show up, she said, “we will enter a tunnel of five years, five years without light.”

If the first round was an indicator of momentum and mobilisation, Mr Macron’s opponents appear to have the upper hand.

As the results came in, commentators cast doubt on Mr Macron’s ability to forge a majority without reaching out to another party – most likely the traditional centre-right, which drew around 10 per cent of first-round voters, or the left and ecologists, which together drew some 33 per cent of the vote.

“The absolute majority seems to be moving away for Ensemble,” Le Monde noted.

Four of the five candidates who clinched first-round victories were members of Mr Melenchon’s camp who ran for seats in Paris and its suburbs, underscoring gains that the French left has made in reaching out to poorer and ethnic minority communities that feel they have been neglected for decades by the French political establishment.

“Moved and proud to be elected in the first round,” Paris lawmaker Daniele Obono, a self-described “afro-feminist” and “eco-socialist”, wrote on Twitter after winning in the first â€‹round with 57 per cent of the vote. â€‹

Though described as a talented political player, Mr Melenchon is also considered a divisive and even toxic figure by many in France, even on the left.

His reflexive anti-Americanism, opposition to Nato and the European Union, and support for dictators in developing countries who espouse anti-Western rhetoric, have alarmed diplomats in Western capitals.

Voters from the centre, centre-left and centre-right could now come together to deny him kingmaker status, just as they have repeatedly allied in the second round to deny Ms Le Pen or her father, Jean-Marie, the presidency over the last 20 years.

The Independent

‘Send you to Rwanda’ emerging as new racist slur on social media, public figures warn

The UK’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda has inspired fresh waves of racist and bigoted language on social media, public figures have warned.London mayor Sadiq Khan, home secretary Priti Patel, Labour MP Diane Abbott and campaigner Femi Oluwole, among numerous others, have been targeted by online users suggesting that they should be removed from Britain and flown to the east African country.Discussing the trend, Sunder Katwala, director of think tank British Future, pointed out that the slur was also being used by both left- and right-leaning commentators against people they disagree with or dislike, with those from...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Ukraine news – live: Kyiv ignores Russian ultimatum to surrender key Donbas city

Ukraine ignored a Russian ultimatum to surrender the eastern city of Sievierodonetsk today.Russia told Ukrainian forces sheltering in a chemical plant in the ruined Donbas city to stop “senseless resistance and lay down arms” from Wednesday morning, pressing its advantage in the battle for control of eastern Ukraine.Ukraine said more than 500 civilians, including 40 children, remained alongside soldiers inside the Azot chemical works as the Russian bombardment of the surrounding city continued. Officials made no reference to the Russian ultimatum in remarks to the press on Wednesday.Moscow had said it would let civilians evacuate the plant on Wednesday...
POLITICS
The Independent

Russia has ‘strategically lost’ war in Ukraine, says head of UK’s armed forces

The head of the UK’s armed forces says Russia has already “strategically lost” the war in Ukraine and is now a “more diminished power”.Admiral Sir Tony Radakin said Vladimir Putin had lost 25% of Russia’s land power for only “tiny” gains.While Russia may achieve “tactical successes” in the coming weeks, he said any notion that the war had been a success was “nonsense”.Admiral Radakin, who is the UK’s chief of defence staff, said Russia was running out of troops and advanced missiles and would never be able to take over all of Ukraine.Admiral Radakin spoke to the PA news agency...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson offers 'strategic' support to Ukraine in surprise meeting with Zelensky

Boris Johnson has offered strategic support to Ukraine, on a surprise visit to Kyiv on Friday (17 June).The prime minister said that the UK would be with Ukraine until the nation "ultimately prevails""I have offered President Zelensky a major new military training programme that could change the equation of this war," Johnson said.Johnson and Zelensky's meeting comes a day after the Ukrainian president was visited by French president Emmanuel Macron, German chancellor Olaf Scholz and Italian PM Mario Draghi.Click here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More Lord Geidt must be replaced ‘to avoid damaging questions’ - liveWho is stupid enough to be Boris Johnson’s next ethics adviser?
POLITICS
The Independent

Voices: In 2020, Biden said he wouldn’t compromise his values for Saudi oil. Now he’s changed his tune

Inflection moments are one-of-a-kind chances to change the course of history. The United States is currently in one of those moments, but the Biden administration has chosen political expediency over environmental heroism.With gas prices surging past $5 a gallon, and the Democratic Party watching its slim majorities in the House and Senate fade to life support as this November’s midterms approach, Biden chose to whiff on climate change. Instead of taking an admittedly Quixotic stand on oil conservation and urging Americans to adjust their wasteful habits, Biden opted to “reset” relations and crawl over to Saudi Arabia on bended knee...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Boris Johnson’s former ethics adviser - ‘I quit because of PM’s readiness to break law’

Boris Johnson’s former ethics adviser Christopher Geidt has said his resignation was prompted by the prime minister’s willingness deliberately to breach international law.In a second letter to explain his shock decision to quit on Wednesday, Lord Geidt said that the details of the row over steel tariffs which finally provoked his departure were a “distraction” from his real motivation.His comments suggest that his anxiety about Mr Johnson’s behaviour goes far wider - and may include concern over the PM’s bid to override the Northern Ireland Protocol in a way which will breach the Brexit treaty he signed less than three...
POLITICS
The Independent

US sanctions Nicaraguan gold mining firm over ties to Russia

The U.S. imposed sanctions Friday on Nicaragua’s state-owned gold mining company and the president of its board of directors in part over the Central American nation's ties to Russia. The sanctions were imposed against the Nicaraguan Mining Co., known by the Spanish-language acronym ENIMINAS, partly because the country's leaders are “deepening their relationship with Russia as it wages war against Ukraine, while using gold revenue to continue to oppress the people of Nicaragua,” the Treasury Department said. The actions are authorized under an existing executive order that targets the violent response by the Nicaraguan government to civil protests that...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Former hotel housekeeper aims to give French workers a voice

A former hotel housekeeper who fought for the rights of her co-workers has become a symbol of the recent revival of France's left, which is expected to emerge as the main opposition force in the French Parliament to President Emmanuel Macron's government.Rachel Kéké, 48, is poised to win election as a lawmaker when France holds the decisive second round of parliamentary elections on Sunday. She placed first in her district with more than 37% of the vote in the election's first round. Her nearest rival, Macron’s former sports minister, Roxana Maracineanu, received less than 24%.Macron’s centrist alliance is projected...
WORLD
The Independent

Boris Johnson ‘risks plunging UK into recession’ with call to hold down wages, economists warn

A group of 67 economists has written to Boris Johnson to warn him he is “fighting the wrong battle” by trying to keep wages down, and risks plunging the UK into recession as a result.The prime minister last week warned of a 1970s-style “wage-price spiral” fuelling inflation if pay packets were to increase in line with soaring prices.But the economists – including academics from Oxford, Cambridge and London universities – said that the opposite was true, with the economy in need of additional household spending power to maintain demand.The warning came as the Unite union released research suggesting that almost...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Boris Johnson meets Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv

Boris Johnson made an unannounced visit to Kyiv for talks with Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday (17 June).It is the second visit the prime minister has made to Ukraine since Russia invaded in February."It is good to be in Kyiv again", Johnson tweeted alongside a picture of the two leaders.Johnson and Zelensky's meeting comes a day after the Ukrainian president was visited by French president Emmanuel Macron, German chancellor Olaf Scholz and Italian PM Mario Draghi.Click here to sign up to our newsletters.
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson skips Joe Biden climate summit attended by 16 world leaders

Boris Johnson skipped a virtual climate summit hosted by Joe Biden for world leaders, despite 15 other heads of state and government joining the talks.The leaders of Germany, Japan, Australia, Canada and Indonesia, and the head of the European Commission, were among those who discussed the climate emergency, amid growing alarm over extreme weather events.But Mr Johnson sent Alok Sharma, the head of last year’s Cop26 talks in Glasgow, to the online summit – as he opted instead to make a second visit to war-torn Ukraine.The prime minister, under fire over the departure of his ethics adviser, is facing...
POLITICS
The Independent

Israel strike crippling Syria's main airport hikes tensions

Israel marked a major escalation in its years-long campaign of airstrikes in Syria, carrying out an attack last week that shut down the country’s main civilian airport in Damascus as Israel steps up efforts to stop Iranian weapons shipments to Hezbollah.Commercial flights were still halted at Damascus International Airport five days after Friday’s pre-dawn airstrikes smashed into its runways, leaving multiple craters, and damaged the air control tower and other buildings. The strikes further ratchet up tensions in the confrontation between Israel on one side and Iran and its Lebanese ally Hezbollah on the other. Iran has accused Israel...
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

Zelensky appears to be Queen fan as Boris Johnson gives him royal biography

The Prime Minister gave Volodymyr Zelensky a biography of the Queen during his surprise visit to Kyiv on Friday, suggesting the Ukrainian president is a fan of the monarch.Video from the Ukrainian government showed Boris Johnson carrying Robert Hardman’s book Queen Of Our Times: The Life Of Elizabeth II into the presidential palace.Mr Johnson was filmed signing the volume before handing it to Mr Zelensky, who said “thank you so much” and started leafing through it.“My pleasure – it’s her Jubilee book,” the Prime Minister replied before the pair sat down for talks.The biography, published to accompany festivities for the...
POLITICS
The Independent

Prime Minister misses northern Tory conference to make surprise visit to Kyiv

The Prime Minister missed a Yorkshire conference of northern Conservatives ahead of a closely contested by-election in the county to make a surprise visit to Kyiv.Boris Johnson had been due to address Tory MPs and party members during a Northern Research Group event in Doncaster, South Yorkshire, on Friday.But in the afternoon, he tweeted a picture of himself with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in the war-torn nation’s capital – his second visit since Russia began its invasion in February.Mr President, Volodymyr,It is good to be in Kyiv again. pic.twitter.com/wbpMuf6YqY— Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) June 17, 2022His last-minute cancellation at the Tory...
POLITICS
The Independent

Johnson visits Kyiv to offer troop training to ‘change equation’ against Russia

Boris Johnson has made a surprise visit to Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv to offer a major training operation he believes could “change the equation” against the Russian invasion.The Prime Minister visited the Ukrainian capital on Friday to offer training to up to 10,000 soldiers every 120 days, as he vowed “we will be with you until you ultimately prevail”.Downing Street said the British-led scheme would train and drill Ukrainian troops to accelerate their deployment, rebuild their forces and increase their resistance.Mr President, Volodymyr,It is good to be in Kyiv again. pic.twitter.com/wbpMuf6YqY— Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) June 17, 2022Arranged in secret, it...
POLITICS
The Independent

Putin accuses West of trying to crush Russia with ‘stupid’ sanctions in economic ‘blitzkrieg’

Vladimir Putin accused the West of trying to crush Russia with “stupid” sanctions and said they had undertaken an economic “blitzkrieg” against the country.In a robust speech at the St Petersburg International Economic Forum he reaffirmed his commitment to the conflict with Ukraine and said the aim of the war was to defend “our” people in the Donbas region of the country.Putin said the Russian soldiers in the Donbas - that has been the scene for the most fearsome battles in recent months- were also fighting to defend Russia’s own “rights to secure development”.“The West has fundamentally refused...
POLITICS
The Independent

‘He’s a spokesperson for the Devil’: Ukraine’s ambassador on facing down Russia at the United Nations

On the evening of 23 February, as nearly 200,000 Russian troops were massed at the border with Ukraine, the United Nations Security Council called an emergency meeting to address an apparently imminent invasion.By the time Ukraine’s ambassador, Sergiy Kyslytsya, began to speak to the chamber, the war had already begun. The 52-year-old diplomat put aside his prepared speech and spoke directly to his Russian counterpart, Vasily Nebenzya, urging him to call his superiors in the Kremlin and tell them to stop the aggression against Ukraine. “There is no purgatory for war criminals. They go straight to hell, ambassador,” he...
POLITICS
The Independent

Ukraine moves step closer to EU membership as it is granted candidate status

Ukraine’s bid to join the European Union was given a considerable boost on Friday as the European Commission recommended the country be a candidate for membership.It is the first step in a lengthy process to secure membership and comes a day after French president Emmanuel Macron, German chancellor Olaf Scholz, Italian prime minister Mario Draghi and Romanian president Klaus Iohannis vowed to back Kyiv’s candidacy on a visit to Ukraine’s capital.“The Commission recommends... Ukraine is given candidate status,” European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen told a news conference, dressed in Ukraine‘s national colours of a yellow jacket and blue...
POLITICS
The Independent

Pakistan to stay on terror financing watchdog's 'gray list'

An international watchdog said Friday it will keep Pakistan on a so-called “gray list” of countries that do not take full measures to combat money-laundering and terror financing but raised hopes that its removal would follow an upcoming visit to the country to determine its progress.The announcement by Marcus Pleyer, the president of the Financial Action Task Force, was a blow to Pakistan's newly elected government, which believes that it has mostly complied with the organization's tasks set for Islamabad. Pleyer said an onsite inspection by FATF in Pakistan would be done before October, and that a formal announcement...
ASIA
The Independent

The Independent

