The tiny voice-activated spy recorder Amazon shoppers love is down to $54

Before we dive into this deal, we need to make one thing crystal clear. It’s not okay to do anything nefarious with the TileRec, even though it’s the best voice recorder device on Amazon. Seriously, don’t be a creep.

That being said, there are plenty of times when a covert audio recorder can come in handy. And there are plenty of instances where you’re well within your rights to use one.

Some of you have cause to use a hidden sound recorder in your personal lives. Other people out there work jobs where you can benefit from recording what’s happening around you. And of course, there are plenty of people out there who don’t need a covert audio recorder but want something as compact as possible to record meetings or lectures.

In any of the aforementioned cases and in so many more instances, the Atto Digital TileRec Voice Activated Recorder can really come in handy.

This is the smallest and best voice recorder device out there, according to the manufacturer. We can’t say that for certain since we haven’t compared the measurements to every other model out there. That being said, we can definitely confirm that we’ve never come across a more compact model in our own searches.

This voice recorder is small, it’s durable thanks to a metal case, and it includes all the features you might need. That includes a voice-activated mode that starts recording anytime there’s sound nearby.

Head over to Amazon right now, you can snag one for just $53.82 thanks to a limited-time double discount. The same model costs $60 right now on the manufacturer’s website.

Best voice recorder device

All you need to do is spend a few minutes scrolling through the reviews on Amazon’s Atto Digital TileRec Voice Activated Recorder product page. You’ll see that there are so many great uses for this compact recorder. That’s why people call it the best voice recorder device out there.

Some people use it to record meetings and classes so they can reference the recordings later on. Others use it to record conversations and negotiations so they have proof of their positions. That’s great as long as it’s legal in your state.

A police officer reviewed this device and said it’s a great backup for bodycams and interview room recorders, which might malfunction. One reviewer even said she used it to catch her boyfriend cheating.

The TileRec is a wonderfully compact recorder that checks all the boxes you might want it to check. It lasts for a combined 24 hours of recording on a single charge and takes less than 2 hours to recharge from empty. It also has enough internal storage to save up to 145 hours of CD-quality audio.

And don’t worry about needing proprietary software for playback. This little gadget uses the standard MP3 file format. You can also set it to record continuously (recordings are automatically broken up into 1-hour files). Plus, you can enable voice activation so it only records when there’s sound nearby.

Of note, if you are using it for something covert, don’t worry because you can disable the LED indicator light.

The Atto Digital TileRec Voice Activated Recorder is a great choice for anyone in search of a recorder that’s tiny and durable. It’s on sale right now at Amazon with a discount and a coupon you can clip.

The double discount slashes your price to $53.82, which is much less than what it costs on the Atto Digital website.

TileRec fast facts

The TileRec Voice Activated Recorder is by far the best voice recorder device if you’re looking for something compact. Here are the key takeaways:

Atto Digital bills its TileRec Voice Activated Recorder as the world’s smallest and slimmest voice-activated recorder that’s available to the general public

This tiny recorder is only 1/4 of an inch thick and measures 1.6 inches square

Simple one-button operation so you can quickly and easily turn it on and off

Slip the TileRec into your wallet, pocket, or purse and you can easily and covertly record all the sounds around you at all times

Offers 24 hours of battery life per charge and only takes 2 hours to fully recharge from empty

Includes enough built-in storage to save up to 145 hours of recording with 128 kbps CD-quality audio

Records audio files in standard MP3 format so you don’t need any special software for playback

TileRec includes a voice-activated sensor mode that automatically records audio anytime there is sound nearby, and then stops when the surrounding area has been silent for a while

There’s also a continuous recording mode

It’s perfect for recording interviews, conferences, meetings, and more

The blinking LED indicator light can be disabled for covert recording

This recorder has a sturdy metal case that is constructed of aluminum alloy to help give it great durability

Weighs only 0.52 ounces

Includes lifetime technical support at no additional charge — if you have any problems with the recorder, simply contact Atto Digital and get a quick response

