ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

The tiny voice-activated spy recorder Amazon shoppers love is down to $54

By Maren Estrada
BGR.com
BGR.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OvtrY_0g9AHwNK00

Before we dive into this deal, we need to make one thing crystal clear. It’s not okay to do anything nefarious with the TileRec, even though it’s the best voice recorder device on Amazon. Seriously, don’t be a creep.

That being said, there are plenty of times when a covert audio recorder can come in handy. And there are plenty of instances where you’re well within your rights to use one.

Some of you have cause to use a hidden sound recorder in your personal lives. Other people out there work jobs where you can benefit from recording what’s happening around you. And of course, there are plenty of people out there who don’t need a covert audio recorder but want something as compact as possible to record meetings or lectures.

In any of the aforementioned cases and in so many more instances, the Atto Digital TileRec Voice Activated Recorder can really come in handy.

This is the smallest and best voice recorder device out there, according to the manufacturer. We can’t say that for certain since we haven’t compared the measurements to every other model out there. That being said, we can definitely confirm that we’ve never come across a more compact model in our own searches.

This voice recorder is small, it’s durable thanks to a metal case, and it includes all the features you might need. That includes a voice-activated mode that starts recording anytime there’s sound nearby.

Head over to Amazon right now, you can snag one for just $53.82 thanks to a limited-time double discount. The same model costs $60 right now on the manufacturer’s website.

Best voice recorder device

All you need to do is spend a few minutes scrolling through the reviews on Amazon’s Atto Digital TileRec Voice Activated Recorder product page. You’ll see that there are so many great uses for this compact recorder. That’s why people call it the best voice recorder device out there.

Some people use it to record meetings and classes so they can reference the recordings later on. Others use it to record conversations and negotiations so they have proof of their positions. That’s great as long as it’s legal in your state.

A police officer reviewed this device and said it’s a great backup for bodycams and interview room recorders, which might malfunction. One reviewer even said she used it to catch her boyfriend cheating.

The TileRec is a wonderfully compact recorder that checks all the boxes you might want it to check. It lasts for a combined 24 hours of recording on a single charge and takes less than 2 hours to recharge from empty. It also has enough internal storage to save up to 145 hours of CD-quality audio.

And don’t worry about needing proprietary software for playback. This little gadget uses the standard MP3 file format. You can also set it to record continuously (recordings are automatically broken up into 1-hour files). Plus, you can enable voice activation so it only records when there’s sound nearby.

Of note, if you are using it for something covert, don’t worry because you can disable the LED indicator light.

The Atto Digital TileRec Voice Activated Recorder is a great choice for anyone in search of a recorder that’s tiny and durable. It’s on sale right now at Amazon with a discount and a coupon you can clip.

The double discount slashes your price to $53.82, which is much less than what it costs on the Atto Digital website.

TileRec fast facts

The TileRec Voice Activated Recorder is by far the best voice recorder device if you’re looking for something compact. Here are the key takeaways:

  • Atto Digital bills its TileRec Voice Activated Recorder as the world’s smallest and slimmest voice-activated recorder that’s available to the general public
  • This tiny recorder is only 1/4 of an inch thick and measures 1.6 inches square
  • Simple one-button operation so you can quickly and easily turn it on and off
  • Slip the TileRec into your wallet, pocket, or purse and you can easily and covertly record all the sounds around you at all times
  • Offers 24 hours of battery life per charge and only takes 2 hours to fully recharge from empty
  • Includes enough built-in storage to save up to 145 hours of recording with 128 kbps CD-quality audio
  • Records audio files in standard MP3 format so you don’t need any special software for playback
  • TileRec includes a voice-activated sensor mode that automatically records audio anytime there is sound nearby, and then stops when the surrounding area has been silent for a while
  • There’s also a continuous recording mode
  • It’s perfect for recording interviews, conferences, meetings, and more
  • The blinking LED indicator light can be disabled for covert recording
  • This recorder has a sturdy metal case that is constructed of aluminum alloy to help give it great durability
  • Weighs only 0.52 ounces
  • Includes lifetime technical support at no additional charge — if you have any problems with the recorder, simply contact Atto Digital and get a quick response

Go here to see this month’s best deals online!

Our deals and product reviews are picked by BGR's expert editors and team.

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.

Comments / 0

Related
Fast Company

4 great Amazon Prime freebies you might not know you can get

If you subscribe to Amazon Prime, you’re probably doing it for the two-day shipping, the free video content, and . . . well, maybe that’s about it. But Amazon is a big company with a bevy of offerings, many of which are hard to find—including a bunch of other free stuff you get with your Prime membership.
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Digital Recording#Recorders#Internal Storage
The Kitchn

This Under $20 Amazon Organizer Saves So Much Cabinet and Counter Space — and It Has Over 10,000 Five-Star Reviews

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. If you’re anything like me, many parts of your kitchen (and I mean many) are constantly on the brink of chaos. One wrong move — a pan pulled out from the middle of the pile, a new addition to my cookware collection — and the whole house of cards that is my kitchen “organization” is falling to the ground.
SHOPPING
Alina Andras

Former Walmart worker shares store secret

Every day, millions of Americans across the country shop at Walmart. Some people even state that this is their favorite place when it comes to grocery shopping. However, not so many people know about the store's policy.
Mashed

Why General Mills Is Discontinuing Two Of Its Iconic Brands

Many people think of General Mills as the king of cereal, and while that may be true, the company probably wouldn't be where it is today without its contribution to the world of packaged dry dinners. Fifty years ago, the invention of Hamburger Helper changed the game for families in the US who needed a quick, economical way to get a semi-homemade meal on the table. With the assurance of the Helping Hand mascot, Lefty displayed the box, people who were either busy from work or novice cooks could take whatever pound of meat they had on hand, mix it with the dried pasta and seasoning contents, and transform it into dinner for the whole family. Per General Mills, 27% of households reportedly bought the product the first year it was released.
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Amazon
Mashed

Aldi Vs Walmart: Which Grocery Store Is More Affordable?

For many, Walmart is synonymous with low-cost living. The Arkansas-based retailer, founded in 1962, rose to fame in the '90s by offering the lowest prices around on everything from baking soda to bicycles (per Britannica). But as the first Walmart Supercenter approaches middle age, is the discount retailer still the low-cost wunderkind it was decades ago?
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
shefinds

This One Charging Mistake Is Ruining Your Phone’s Battery, According To Experts

You may be wondering what could be so complicated about charging your device. While the act of plugging your phone into a charger takes zero effort or tech know-how, the fact remains: you could be doing it wrong without even knowing. And when you make charging mistakes, your phone’s battery can suffer. One of the key ways you can maintain a strong battery that goes the distance is by getting into good charging habits and knowing which common missteps to avoid. This is the one charging mistake that is ruining your iPhone’s battery, according to experts.
CELL PHONES
Popculture

Tuna Recalled, Could 'Contain Pieces of Metal'

A popular tuna is being pulled from store shelves after it was found to pose a potential hazard. The UK Food Standards Agency alerted consumers in a May 31 notice that Co-op recalled two different tuna products after it was discovered that they may contain pieces of metal, making them unsafe for consumers to eat.
FOOD SAFETY
BGR.com

5 hidden gems to put on your Netflix watch list

When it comes to Netflix originals, much of the attention from audiences and the press tends to flow to English-language productions from the streamer. Barring exceptions like Squid Game, we’re talking Netflix series like Bridgerton, Ozark, and Stranger Things. And, on the film side, the streamer’s original movies like Don’t Look Up and The Adam Project.
TV & VIDEOS
freightwaves.com

Why everyone is freaking out about Target’s inventory

Overstocking at Target, Walmart, Amazon, and other big retailers are the latest unexpected red flag for what’s happening in the economy. It’s an about-face from the beginning of 2022, when things were economically pretty peachy. Too peachy, one could argue: People were buying so much stuff that our ports and terminals could barely handle the massive import volume. Companies were desperate for someone, anyone, to come work for them. And movie theaters, offices, planes and other locales many eschewed during the pandemic were poised to bounce back; the omicron wave appeared mild compared to previous bouts of the coronavirus.
RETAIL
shefinds

This iPhone App Is Ruining Your Battery! Experts Say It’s Time To Delete It

When you think about battery-hogging apps that you probably already have downloaded on your iPhone, is Facebook the first and only app to pop into your head? You aren’t wrong about that one — you’d be hard pressed to find a tech expert who doesn’t recommend deleting the Facebook app and, if you miss the services it provides, accessing the site in your browser instead. But Facebook isn’t the only app that is causing your battery to dwindle down to nothing fast. Some of the most helpful apps can do a number on your device’s power. This iPhone app is ruining your battery — and experts say it’s time to delete it.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

BGR.com

325K+
Followers
9K+
Post
117M+
Views
ABOUT

Your guide to the most interesting stories in tech, entertainment, lifestyle, science, and more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy