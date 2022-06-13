Man Stabbed in the Neck in Unprovoked Attack in Sunnyside Sunday

Suspect wanted for stabbing a man in an unprovoked attack on Queens Boulevard early Sunday morning (Photo: NYPD and GMaps)

The police are looking for a suspect who allegedly stabbed a 23-year-old man in the neck during an unproved attack in Sunnyside early Sunday morning.

The suspect, a white man, allegedly approached the victim in the vicinity of Queens Boulevard and 48th Street at around 3:15 a.m. and stabbed him with an unknown object.

The victim was transported to Elmhurst Hospital in serious but stable condition.

Police have released video footage and a photo of the suspect.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).