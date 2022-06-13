ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Charmed Feud Between Original Series and Reboot Ratchets Up With Explosive Twitter Quarrel

By Michael Ausiello
TVLine
TVLine
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2n64bX_0g9AHPRT00

Click here to read the full article.

If you thought the tension between Charmed old and new would cool off now that the latter has ended its run, you’d be wrong !

In the wake of the reboot’s CW series finale, one of the original series’ writers — Curtis Kheel — took to Twitter on Saturday to slam version 2.0’s climax. (The June 10 swan song  ended with the current Charmed Ones — Mel, Maggie and Kaela — entering a portal to Halliwell Manor, the very home where Prue, Piper, Phoebe and Paige honed their craft in the original Charmed ; read Andy Swift’s full recap here .)

“As an original Charmed writer, I can tell [you] what happened next: Piper, Phoebe and Paige vanquished the [three] imposters right after they invaded Halliwell Manor,” Kheel tweeted . “Then [Holly Marie Combs] blew up the portal to that other universe [and] quipped: ‘We wish them well.'” (The reference to original Charmed star Combs was not incidental; the actress’ displeasure with the reboot has been clear since the project was announced.)

The reboot’s writers wasted little time responding to the dig, tweeting , “Unlike with the OG version of the franchise, we had a strict ‘no a–holes’ hiring policy in the writer’s room. We feel mostly sorry for these people, because unlike them we actually like each other and had the best time.”

In a follow-up tweet , they added, “And for the record, we love both versions, which is why we set out to create a cohesive universe. In our minds there is zero competition in a long line of strong young witches tasked with repeatedly saving the world.”

The war of words continued on Sunday with Kheel tweelaborating , “My problem with the Charmed reboot is that from Day One, it pretended like the original Charmed didn’t exist, yet it borrowed a ton of ideas from it. We worked very hard on the OG series for many years [and] to disregard that is offensive and disrespectful to us and our fans.”

Ready, set, take sides in the comments!

More from TVLine Best of TVLine

Comments / 4

Related
TVLine

Philip Baker Hall Dead at 90; Many TV Roles Included The Loop, Seinfeld

Click here to read the full article. Veteran character actor Philip Baker Hall, whose TV credits includes The Loop, Modern Family and Falcon Crest, died on Sunday. He was 90. “My neighbor, friend, and one of the wisest, most talented and kindest people I’ve ever met, Philip Baker Hall, died peacefully last night. He was surrounded by loved ones,” Hall’s friend and Los Angeles Times reporter Sam Farmer shared on Twitter. “The world has an empty space in it.” Having not started acting until age 30, Hall first guested on myriad TV series such as Good Times, Man From Atlantis, M*A*S*H and...
CELEBRITIES
TVLine

Magnum Eyes New NBC Home (Report)

Click here to read the full article. Get the paddles, because Magnum P.I. just might have a pulse. Three weeks after CBS unceremoniously cancelled the island drama — and barely a week after TVLine first told you that lead producer Universal TV was shopping the series — there is a report that some combination of NBC and USA Network might offer Thomas a new place to hang his floral shirts. Our sister site Deadline is hearing that one scenario has NBC offering Magnum P.I. Season 5 a home, while sister cabler USA Network reruns the four previous seasons. One sticky wicket in the...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Stranger Things Season 4, Part 2 Promo Unleashes Vecna's Ultimate Curse

Click here to read the full article. We’ve still got a few weeks until the Friday, July 1, release of Part 2 of Stranger Things Season 4, but to tide us over — and further whet our appetites — Netflix on Thursday released a teaser for the penultimate season’s two final episodes. In the ominous clip — a typically pulse-pounding affair — we hear Vecna scoff at Eleven. “It is over,” the villain tells her. “You have freed me. You can’t stop this now.” We also get a very telling hint about one imperiled character’s fate.   Speaking with TVLine, series creators the Duffer...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paige
BGR.com

5 suspenseful Netflix originals to stream now if you loved The Lincoln Lawyer

Ever since it hit Netflix two weeks ago, The Lincoln Lawyer has been dominating the charts. This original drama series is based on the same Michael Connelly novels as the 2011 movie starring Matthew McConaughey. David E. Kelley — creator of Ally McBeal, Boston Legal, and Big Little Lies — is behind this adaptation, so it’s no surprise everyone is watching.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Reba McEntire Joins ABC as Series Regular on Popular Drama

Country star Reba McEntire joined the cast of ABC's Big Sky Season 3 as a series regular earlier this week. The crime procedural stars Katheryn Winnick and Kylie Bunbury as private detectives who investigate kidnappings and other crimes in Montana. Jensen Ackles and Jamie-Lynn Sigler, whose characters were introduced in Season 2, will be promoted to series regulars. New episodes will debut this fall on Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET, ABC announced on Tuesday.
TV SERIES
Popculture

Hit New Netflix Movie Shoots Straight to No. 1 Spot

The new Netflix movie Senior Year provided the streamer with a much-needed hit as the streamer deals with increasingly bad news. The comedy stars Rebel Wilson as a woman in her late 30s who wakes up from a 20-year coma and goes back to high school to finish her diploma. Senior Year earned mixed reviews from critics, but the R-rated comedy has done well with Netflix subscribers.
TV SHOWS
Outsider.com

‘Chicago PD’: These Characters Died in Season 9

Dick Wolf, creator of the One Chicago, Law & Order, and FBI universes, didn’t become a titan of television by accident. On the contrary, for more than 20 years, the legendary producer has kept a close eye on all of his series and the desires of his fanbase. It’s this dedication to his creations and their viewers that has allowed him to stay on top.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Original Series#Series Finale#Charmed#Og
Popculture

'NCIS' Gives Fans The Couple They've Been Dying to See

NCIS fans have wanted two fan-favorite characters to become a couple for a while at this point. Finally, in the Season 19 finale, it happened and was delivered in perfect fashion. During the final episode of the season, Jimmy Palmer and Jessica Knight — played by Brian Dietzen and Katrina Law, respectively — had their very first on-screen kiss. The big moment had been building over the season, as the pair were seen being very flirty throughout the seasons.
TV SERIES
Hypebae

The Eery Truth About Elvis and Priscilla Presley's Relationship

With the recent release of the film Elvis, fans have been taking a trip down their fav’s memory lane. Unfortunately for some, one Twitter user came across a Barbara Walters interview with the late Elvis Presley’s former wife, Priscilla Presley. The Twitter thread breaks down key components of...
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

‘Happy Days’ star Henry Winkler on getting mauled by ’32 dogs’ on HBO’s 'Barry,' joining TikTok: ‘I survived'

Henry Winkler has been shoved into trunks, mauled by dogs and chased from a collision at a North Hollywood intersection on HBO’s "Barry." And he’s enjoying it all. The actor, who made his mark as greaser Fonzie in the ‘70s sitcom "Happy Days," is having the time – and workout – of his life as jaded acting teacher Gene Cousineau in the dark comedy.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Twitter
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’: Where Does Beth Dutton Actress Kelly Reilly Live?

No one else could ever portray Yellowstone‘s Beth Dutton like Kelly Reilly, which is why her place of residence is a bit of a shock. Born July 18, 1977, 44-year-old Kelly Reilly rose to fame as the Dutton Daughter on Yellowstone. In the time since its premiere in 2018, it’s become the #1 show on television by viewership, and Reilly’s become a household name as a result. May of 2022 would see her return to Montana, a land she now holds dear, to film Yellowstone Season 5. But where does the actor reside? Where does she truly call home?
CELEBRITIES
Cinemablend

CBS Boss Addresses Why Magnum P.I. Was Cancelled

Of all the shows to get the ax this year, Magnum P.I.'s cancellation at CBS was definitely one of the most surprising. The reboot had run for four seasons when the network cancelled it and, considering that its ratings appeared solid, many questioned the network's decision. Now, we have a bit of clarity in that regard, courtesy of CBS Entertainment president, Kelly Kahl.
TV SERIES
SheKnows

In Memoriam: A Loving Tribute to the Soap Actors We’ve Lost Just in the First Half of 2022

Their memories will live on through the many roles they played. We’ve almost reached the halfway mark of 2022 and the soap community has already been faced with devastating losses. January started out with us saying goodbye to Joan Copeland, who had numerous daytime and primetime roles, followed by fellow soap-hopper Donald May. By February, tragic news was released that former General Hospital actress Lindsey Pearlman (ex-Maggie McMorris) had been found deceased at 43 — just two days after she had been reported missing.
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

Why Are Meg Ryan and Kelly McGillis Not In ‘Top Gun: Maverick’?

The Top Gun: Maverick director has explained why certain characters were no longer included in the new movie as opposed to the first movie. Director Joseph Kosinski stated that it was an intentional act to leave out the characters of Meg Ryan and Kelly McGillis who were part of the first movie making them the only two characters who took part in the first but were not included in the sequel.
MOVIES
Popculture

'Law & Order' Revival Losing Big Star for Season 22

The Law & Order revival just lost a major star days after the Season 21 finale. Deadline confirmed Thursday that series star Anthony Anderson, who reprised his role as Detective Kevin Bernard, will not return for Season 22 of NBC's revival of the police procedural. The actor originally appeared in...
TV SERIES
TVLine

TVLine

45K+
Followers
7K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

TVLine is your source for breaking news, what to watch, scoops, interviews and much more.

 https://tvline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy