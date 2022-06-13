ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Can Georgia football tight end room be as impactful as 2021 Georgia defensive line?

By Connor Riley, DawgNation
WGAU
WGAU
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11O3Ym_0g9AH8lb00
Brock Bowers National Championship Touchdown Georgia during the College Football Playoff National Championship at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind., on Monday Jan. 10, 2022. (Photo by Mackenzie Miles) (Mackenzie Miles)

Georgia having an embarrassment of riches at a single position proved to be a pretty sound strategy for the 2021 team. Led by the defensive line trio of Jordan Davis, Travon Walker and Devonte Wyatt, the group spearheaded Georgia’s run to the national championship.

That the Bulldogs also had maybe the best inside linebacker room in the country with Nakobe Dean, Quay Walker and Channing Tindall helped a great deal as well.

Entering 2022 though, all six of those players are off to the NFL. But the cupboard isn’t bare. In fact, there’s another position group on the other side of the ball that somehow might be even more loaded than either the defensive line or the linebacker room.

Georgia’s tight end room was recently named the most-talented position group in the country by 247Sports. Ahead of Ohio State’s wide receiver room, Clemson’s defensive line and Alabama’s linebacker room, which took up the No. 2, No. 3 and No. 4 spots.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Athens, GA
Sports
Local
Georgia College Sports
Athens, GA
College Sports
Athens, GA
Football
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
City
Athens, GA
Local
Georgia Football
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#College Football#Bulldogs#Ohio State#Clemson#Cox Media Group
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
22K+
Followers
73K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy