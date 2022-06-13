ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mandan, ND

Raging Rivers hosts first All Kids Swim of 2022 summer season

 4 days ago

Raging Rivers Water Park in Mandan is resuming its All Kids Swim program for the Summer 2022 season.

The event is open for special needs or differently-abled children, as well as their family members. The goal of the All Kids Swim, according to Raging Rivers, is to allow these children to experience the water park in a fun, safe and inclusive environment.

During the event, patrons will have full exclusive access to the water park’s kiddie pool, lazy river, tube slides and bathhouse.

The first All Kids Swim is scheduled for June 14, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. More instances of All Kids Swim will take place on July 12 and August 9, also from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. each day. Admission to the All Kids Swim is $5 per person on all days.

For more information on the event, call 701-663-3393 or visit the water park’s website .

