ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

PFF: Raiders offensive line ranked at No. 29 heading into 2022 season

By Marcus Mosher
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34ILrx_0g9AGQn300

If the Raiders have an Achilles heel for the 2022 season, it will likely be their offensive line. They just didn’t spend enough resources this offseason upgrading the unit as they hope players like Alex Leatherwood, Brandon Parker and Andre James can take huge steps forward.

So just how bad is the offensive line for the Raiders compared to the rest of the league? Well, it’s not great.

In a recent article by Mike Renner of Pro Football Focus, he ranked all of the league’s starting offensive lines heading into the 2022 season. Not surprisingly, the Raiders did not rank high, coming in at No. 29. Here is what Renner had to say about the unit going into the season:

“The Raiders can easily outplay this ranking, but it all comes down to Alex Leatherwood’s development. The 2021 first-rounder finished as the second-lowest-graded starting guard last season. He’s not a guard, though, and should always have been Las Vegas’ right tackle. He’ll most likely get that shot this year with third-rounder Dylan Parham now in the fold.”

One thing the Raiders do have on their side is depth. Dylan Parham might not have to start as a rookie and Brandon Parker is one of the better swing tackles in the NFL. John Simpson could occupy one of the starting guard spots, but he would be an excellent reserve player if someone like Parham takes his job.

The Raiders do have a very young offensive line and the hope is that a few players do improve. But as we stand here in June, it’s still one of the worst offensive lines in the NFL.

Comments / 1

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Alabama five-star WR target Brandon Inniss predicted to commit to Big Ten team

Alabama has been in high pursuit of class 2023 wide receiver Brandon Inniss, however, it is less likely now that the Tide will land him. Inniss is the No. 18 overall player in the country regardless of position, and the No. 2 wide receiver. At 6’0 Inniss doesn’t have a super large frame, but he does come in at 190 pounds and is a playmaker in the open field.
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raiders#Pff#American Football#Pro Football Focus
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson already raving about Iowa’s Tyler Linderbaum

The Baltimore Ravens earned immediate praise after selecting Iowa Hawkeyes center Tyler Linderbaum with the No. 25 overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft. NFL.com’s Chad Reuter and Bleacher Report’s Brent Sobleski both gave the Ravens’ pick a grade of “A+.” Sports Illustrated’s Kevin Hanson and FOX Sports’ Rob Rang each awarded the Linderbaum pick a grade of “A,” while The Athletic’s Sheil Kapadia assessed the selection as an “A-.” Ultimately, though, the most important piece of the puzzle is how the Ravens view the addition of Linderbaum. The early returns on that front have been incredibly positive. ESPN’s Jamison Hensley touched in...
IOWA CITY, IA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

4 reasons why the Rockets traded talented big Christian Wood to the Mavericks

The Houston Rockets just traded their leading scorer, Christian Wood, to the Dallas Mavericks. For some, this transaction might be surprising. Wood, 26, is a versatile player who scores well as a rim runner and on pick and pop possessions. That makes him an ideal pick and roll partner for Luka Doncic in Dallas. One glance at his counting stats and you will see he was the most productive rebounder and shot-blocker on the roster for the Rockets last season, too.
HOUSTON, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Anonymous SEC coach about Arkansas football: “The next step is the hardest”

Arkansas football has risen under coach Sam Pittman. The question is when the waters will crest. Lindy’s college football preview magazine is on newsstands and inside anonymous SEC coaches dish on their fellow teams in the league. According to one such coach, the Razorbacks have impressed, but have their work cut out for them in making another jump. “The next step is the hardest step to take in the SEC. Going from 8-4 to 10,11,12 wins is a harder step than going from three wins to eight. It really is,” the coach told Lindy’s. Arkansas went from consecutive 2-10 seasons under Chad Morris...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Gators offer scholarship to standout 2025 QB, son of MMA legend

Arch Manning might be the quarterback with the famous last name in the class of 2023, but there’s another name out of the class of 2025 starting to attract a lot of attention because of his play and family. While the name doesn’t hold the same football prestige as Manning’s does, Davi Belfort, son of MMA legend Vitor Belfort, is emerging as one of the top quarterbacks in his class early on.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

‘Grossly under-rated;’ 4-star Oregon commit Jurrion Dickey makes case as No. 1 WR in 2023 class

If you’re a fan of the Oregon Ducks and someone who is in touch with the recruiting side of things, then the past few weeks have been pretty encouraging. There’s a certain player in the Ducks’ 2023 recruiting class who has turned heads in the last month and is quickly rising up many analysts’ rankings as one of the best players in the class. Related4-star Oregon commit Jurrion Dickey continues to turn heads We’re talking about Jurrion Dickey, a 4-star WR out of Northern California. At the moment, Dickey is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 10 WR and No. 59 player overall in...
OREGON STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

CBS Sports ranks the top 5 running back rooms, where does Wisconsin fall?

Wisconsin will have one of the best two-headed monsters in the country as Chez Mellusi and Braelon Allen lead the Badgers’ running back room. It took a few games for Allen to find his footing, but when he did he was one of the best running backs in the country. As a freshman, the Fond Du Lac product racked up 1,268 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns. Despite his season-ending injury at Rutgers, Mellusi racked up 815 yards and five touchdowns after transferring from Clemson.
WISCONSIN STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Chiefs C Darryl Williams to sign with Patriots

Just a few days after being released by the Kansas City Chiefs, C Darryl Williams has found a new team. According to a report from NFL Insider Jordan Schultz, Williams is set to sign with the New England Patriots. Williams originally signed with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent out of Mississippi State following the 2020 NFL draft, spending time on the practice squad in each of the past two seasons.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

121K+
Followers
165K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy