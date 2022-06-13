PFF: Raiders offensive line ranked at No. 29 heading into 2022 season

If the Raiders have an Achilles heel for the 2022 season, it will likely be their offensive line. They just didn’t spend enough resources this offseason upgrading the unit as they hope players like Alex Leatherwood, Brandon Parker and Andre James can take huge steps forward.

So just how bad is the offensive line for the Raiders compared to the rest of the league? Well, it’s not great.

In a recent article by Mike Renner of Pro Football Focus, he ranked all of the league’s starting offensive lines heading into the 2022 season. Not surprisingly, the Raiders did not rank high, coming in at No. 29. Here is what Renner had to say about the unit going into the season:

“The Raiders can easily outplay this ranking, but it all comes down to Alex Leatherwood’s development. The 2021 first-rounder finished as the second-lowest-graded starting guard last season. He’s not a guard, though, and should always have been Las Vegas’ right tackle. He’ll most likely get that shot this year with third-rounder Dylan Parham now in the fold.”

One thing the Raiders do have on their side is depth. Dylan Parham might not have to start as a rookie and Brandon Parker is one of the better swing tackles in the NFL. John Simpson could occupy one of the starting guard spots, but he would be an excellent reserve player if someone like Parham takes his job.

The Raiders do have a very young offensive line and the hope is that a few players do improve. But as we stand here in June, it’s still one of the worst offensive lines in the NFL.