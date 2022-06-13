Jessica Chastain Wears Custom Gucci at the 2022 Tony Awards

Click here to read the full article.

Jessica Chastain wore custom Gucci at the 2022 Tony Awards , continuing her relationship with the brand.

The Oscar-winning actress walked the red carpet Sunday night at New York City’s Radio City Music Hall wearing a custom gown from the design house. Chastain’s light pink duchesse satin gown featured a corseted, off-the-shoulder style and a draped skirt. She paired the dress with Gucci High Jewelry earrings in white gold with pink sapphires and diamonds from the house’s Hortus Deliciarum Collection.

Chastain’s custom Gucci Tony’s look came just a few hours before the design house unveiled its High Jewelry Collection campaign, fronted by Chastain. The campaign promotes Gucci’s third Hortus Deliciarum Collection.

The actress regularly wears Gucci on the red carpet , most recently at the 2022 Oscars where she won her first Academy Award for Best Actress for her role in “The Eyes of Tammy Faye.” Chastain walked the red carpet wearing a custom gradient bronze-to-lilac tulle halter-neck gown embellished with sequins. She also wore Gucci High Jewelry then, including lionhead earrings in 18-karat white gold, spinels and diamonds with matching rings and a matching white gold bracelet.

The 2022 Tony Awards celebrated its 75th edition, hosting its first in-person show since before the pandemic. The awards show saw many other celebrity attendees, including Cynthia Erivo, Andrew Garfield, Vanessa Hudgens, Jennifer Hudson, Ariana DeBose, Lea Michele and others.

