Post Malone to perform at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in October

One of Debbie Allen's most iconic quotes is "You want fame? Well, fame costs," and she's right. Actress and screenwriter Lena Waithe and filmmaker and photographer Andrew Dosunmu tackle the answer to this question in the forthcoming feature, Beauty. Set around the 1980s music industry, Gracie Marie Bradley stars as the titular character, a singer on the rise struggling to maintain her sense of self after being offered a profitable recording deal. Beauty's parents, played by Niecy Nash and Giancarlo Esposito, fret over the notion of her being "ready" for all associated with being...

MOVIES ・ 21 MINUTES AGO