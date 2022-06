Shop Hop, Coloring Contest, Sit & Sew, and more, it’s all new at the 2022 Quilts of the Plains on June 25,2022. Enjoy the quilts on Main Street in Wray and at the Wray Museum from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Visit the Sit and Sew and put in a few hand stitches in pieces from Nikki Obourn for a chance to win her art from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at The Listening Room at Fourth an Main. Kids, grab a quilt template at the WRAC, Wray Public Library, or Foltmer Drug, or download at wraychamber.net. Decorate and return by June 22 or a chance to win ChamberBucks – your block will be displayed as a large quilt on Main Street.

