Prichard, AL

Witness at Prichard restaurant recalls moments before man found shot in parking lot

By Typhani Gray
 4 days ago

PRICHARD, Ala. ( WKRG ) — Two separate crime scenes – one deadly shooting, and now a witness.

Saraland Police investigate after Prichard Police officers found a man shot to death in the parking lot of a restaurant.

WKRG News 5 spoke with a woman who does not want to be identified, but she recalls the moments up to Prichard Police arriving at the scene after she called 9-1-1.

“About 2:35 p.m. a lady came in crying asking for help,” said the witness. “She said she needed someone to call 9-1-1. I asked her what was wrong? She said someone had just shot her husband and she didn’t have a phone, but she was trying to save his life…”

WKRG News 5 was able to get the surveillance video from the restaurant.

The video shows the woman getting out of the vehicle and walking into the restaurant.

“I called 9-1-1 for her and she was devastated,” said the witness. “She ran outside asking for help.”

Moments later, the woman is seen outside once again, before police arrive.

“It was devastating. We did see a body in the car. His foot was in the windshield. She asked me would I go out to see if he was still alive but I was afraid.”

When Prichard Police arrived at the scene, they found the victim dead inside of a red Kia Soul.

Prichard Police Department says the victim was shot near Saraland. The driver was allegedly headed to the hospital but stopped by the restaurant on West Main Street for help.

“It’s very crazy. I mean for her to drive him from miles away to here, I feel like she should have called 9-1-1 where it took place at.”

Prichard Police say the incident that took place at McMillian’s was connected to another incident at a home near Saraland, on Hogg Road near Highway 45.

Saraland Police were the only investigators at that particular scene, and officers on the scene remained tight-lipped, not giving us any details.

However, what is confirmed is Saraland Police is now the lead investigating agency on this case.

Saraland Police originally told us they would provide us with information on Sunday.

WKRG News 5 reached out, and once again were unable to get a response.

WKRG News 5

