Apply to Be the Next Native American Storyteller-in-Residence at Madison Public Library

 4 days ago

MADISON, WI – Madison Public Library, in partnership with Ho-Chunk Gaming Madison, is seeking a Native American Storyteller to facilitate programs during a two-month residency between October and December 2022. The goal is to highlight Native stories and culture, past and present. The selected individual will be compensated $2,700 plus a stipend for supplies.

Applicants may represent any tribal nation of Wisconsin, while also incorporating Ho-Chunk topics and collaborations in honor of their aboriginal land where the library is located. The Storyteller will develop events and projects to engage the public through interactive workshops and presentations, both in-person and virtually, and provide support to community members and aspiring storytellers through one-on-one or small group consultations.

“Building on a dynamic and inclusive first residency, we invite ideas exploring connection and solidarity, cultural appropriation, LANDBACK, and/or anything that champions your community’s values,” said Missy Tracy, Municipal Relations Coordinator at Ho-Chunk Gaming. “For the purpose of this project, we define storytelling as sharing traditional and/or personal stories when appropriate, sharing knowledge and information, and sharing skills.”

Storytelling programs can take many forms and incorporate a variety of activities that facilitate engagement with Native cultures, including but not limited to:

  • Music or theater
  • Videos and digital media
  • Writing/poetry
  • Plant care
  • Walking tours
  • Arts and crafts

Applicants are encouraged to think outside the box! If selected, Madison Public Library staff can help develop your ideas further and figure out logistics, so please don’t hesitate to apply.

In fall of 2021, Madison Public Library welcomed Ho-Chunk Nation storyteller and tribal member AJ (Andi) Cloud as the inaugural Storyteller-in-Residence. Cloud led a variety of interactive storytelling and creative learning opportunities, including art workshops, activity kits, outdoor story walks, digital stories, exhibits, and more all across the city thanks to funding from the Madison Public Library Foundation.

“We’re excited to see how this year’s residency builds off the groundwork Andi’s residency laid last year - she helped so many people in Madison learn more about Ho-Chunk culture!” said Shah. “We want people to get creative in their applications and continue to explore issues that are meaningful to them, as well as the communities they represent.”

Residency Dates: 8-week residency between Oct-Dec 2022 | Must be available for a total of 12 weeks between Aug-Dec 2022 to allow for planning, media relations and debriefing

Deadline to Apply: July 15, 2022 | Applicants will be notified by mid-August

Apply online at madpl.org/storyteller.

About Madison Public Library

Madison Public Library’s tradition of promoting education, literacy and community involvement has enriched the City of Madison for more than 145 years. Visit the library online at www.madisonpubliclibrary.org, @madisonpubliclibrary on Facebook, @madisonlibrary on Twitter, or @madisonpubliclibrary on Instagram.

