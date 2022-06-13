All I-59 NB lanes blocked due to crash in St. Clair County
From The Tribune staff reports ST. CLAIR COUNTY — All I-59 Northbound lanes have been blocked due to a...www.trussvilletribune.com
From The Tribune staff reports ST. CLAIR COUNTY — All I-59 Northbound lanes have been blocked due to a...www.trussvilletribune.com
The Trussville Tribune is the local newspaper for the cities of Trussville, Clay, Pinson, Argo, Center Point, Springville, Moody and Leeds in Alabama. The Tribune provides up to the minute news online of government, crime, sports, people and events in Jefferson and St Clair counties and is printed weekly.http://trussvilletribune.com
Comments / 0