All I-59 NB lanes blocked due to crash in St. Clair County

Louisiana Man and Two Juveniles Killed in Crash on LA 34, Driver Arrested as Impairment is Suspected. West Monroe –On June 11, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that on Friday, June 10, 2022, at approximately 11:40 p.m., LSP Troop F responded to a two-vehicle crash on LA Hwy 34 south of LA Hwy 840-1. George Barmore, 68, Emory Barmore, 12, and Layla-Grace Barmore, 12, all of West Monroe, were killed in the crash. The preliminary investigation revealed that Barmore was driving a 2007 Mitsubishi Endeavor northbound on LA Highway 34. For unknown reasons, he crossed the centerline into the southbound travel lane and collided with a 2005 Ford F-250 driven by 35-year-old Joshua Kelley of West Monroe.

5 DAYS AGO