ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Yields rise to decade highs, curve inverts on growth fears

By Karen Brettell
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zn9Kg_0g9AF15a00

June 13 (Reuters) - Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields hit their highest level since 2011 on Monday and a key part of the yield curve inverted for the first time since April as investors braced for the prospect that the Federal Reserve’s attempts to stem soaring inflation will dent the economy.

Yields jumped after data on Friday showed that U.S. consumer prices accelerated in May as gasoline prices hit a record high and the cost of food soared, leading to the largest annual increase in nearly 40-1/2 years. read more

The Fed is expected to hike rates by 50 basis points when it concludes its two-day meeting on Wednesday, with traders now seeing a 75 basis point increase as having a 27% probability.

UBS strategist Rohan Khanna said hawkish European Central Bank communication alongside the inflation print "have completely shattered this idea that the Fed may not deliver 75 bps or that other central banks will move in a gradual pace".

Investors are pricing in the likelihood that the Fed will hike rates higher than previously expected this cycle as it tackles stubbornly high prices pressures.

Fed funds futures traders now expect the Fed’s benchmark rate to rise to 3.88% by May, almost one percentage point higher than was expected last month, and up from 0.83% now. , ,

Deutsche Bank said it now sees rates peaking at 4.125% in mid-2023.

As the Fed tightens policy, nerves about an economic downturn are rising. The two-year, 10-year Treasury yield curve briefly inverted on Monday, a reliable indicator that a recession will following in one-to-two years.

Jim Vogel, an interest rate strategist at FHN Financial, however, said a recession is not currently priced into the market.

“There is a fear that the Fed or any central bank can tighten us into a global slump, but not an outright recession, elsewise the peak of the Treasury curve wouldn’t be the five-year, it would be the two-year,” Vogel said.

Two-year yields reached 3.250%, the highest since Dec. 2007. Five-year yields rose to 3.434%, the highest since July 2008, Benchmark 10-year yields hit 3.295%, the highest since April 2011.

The yield curve between two-year and 10-year notes inverted as far as two basis points, before rebounding to positive territory at seven basis points. The gap between two-year and five-year note yields remained positive at 19 basis points.

The curve between five-year and 30-year yields inverted by as much as 17 basis points, after reinverting on Friday for the first time since May 4.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31f28V_0g9AF15a00
Yield curve

Some Fedwatchers, meanwhile, are sceptical the U.S. central bank will move faster with rate hikes. Pictet Wealth Management's senior economist Thomas Costerg noted, for instance, that most inflation drivers such as food and fuel remain outside central bankers' control.

"Over the summer, they will be aware of growth data and housing which is starting to look more wobbly," Costerg said.

June 13 Monday 9:57AM New York / 1357 GMT

Additional reporting by Yoruk Bahceli and Sujata Rao in London Editing by Dhara Ranasinghe, Mark Potter and Angus MacSwan

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
FOXBusiness

When will the stock market hit bottom? Goldman says watch for this signal

The stock market has gotten obliterated in a widespread selloff this month, and equities are likely to see further losses before the Federal Reserve signals that the conclusion of monetary tightening, according to Goldman Sachs strategists. In an analyst note this week, Goldman strategist Vickie Chang said the stock selloff...
STOCKS
Daily Mail

Biden says Americans are more 'financially comfortable' since he took office and economy will grow faster than China this year as he and doubles down on lowering gas and food prices and utility bills after positive jobs report

Joe Biden on Friday bragged about the performance of the economy by saying Americans feel more 'financially comfortable' since he came into office, despite 40-year high inflation and record gas prices across the country. Biden vowed to continue trying to bring costs down in his remarks on a U.S. Bureau...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Central Bank#Yield Curve#Treasury#The Federal Reserve#Fed#Ubs#Deutsche Bank
Motley Fool

On a Terrible Day for Wall Street, These 2 Stocks Hit All-Time Highs

PDC Energy got good news from regulators approving a key growth plan. Penske Automotive Group keeps benefiting from higher margins on cars and trucks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Mashed

The Unexpected Food That's Seeing A Huge Price Spike Right Now

If you've been experiencing sticker shock when you head to the grocery store these days, you are not alone. When 2022 kicked off, grocery prices broke a 13-year record, and it appears that trend is continuing. CBS News reported that as the United States faces the highest rate of inflation the country has experienced in 40 years, food prices that have already skyrocketed are anticipated to continue their rising trajectory. Per the Consumer Price Index Summary, we are currently paying as much as 10% more for our pantry staples. CBS News cites both supply chain issues and an increase in demand as contributing to this financial food storm.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Housing
americanmilitarynews.com

US to China: We’re hosting world’s largest naval exercise, in Pacific

The U.S. is hosting the world’s largest naval war games in the Pacific ocean this summer in a loud message to China. All four members of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (also known as “The Quad”) and at least five countries from the South China Sea will be in attendance.
POLITICS
Money

Have Stocks Hit Bottom? Here's What Experts Say

Stock market investors have experienced one of the worst starts to a year ever. But now that the markets have shown some glimpses of a possible recovery, investors everywhere are wondering: Have stocks hit bottom, or are we headed towards another cliff?. Investors have been on a rollercoaster over the...
STOCKS
dailyhodl.com

Head of George Soros’ Family Office Predicts Ethereum (ETH) Will Gain Traction Over Bitcoin (BTC): Report

The CEO of an investment management firm founded by George Soros says cryptos have passed the test when it comes to appealing to traditional investors. In an interview with Bloomberg Wealth, Dawn Fitzpatrick of Soros Fund Management (SFM) tells host David Rubenstein that among the top two crypto assets, she believes Ethereum (ETH) will grab more market share from Bitcoin (BTC) due to environmental concerns.
MARKETS
Reuters

Reuters

478K+
Followers
340K+
Post
228M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy