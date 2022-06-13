ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock County, TX

Lubbock County hosts free High Noon Concert Series

By Emma McSpadden
KCBD
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) - Lubbock County is hosting the High Noon Concert Series this summer every Wednesday from June to August. Local Lubbock talent will be featured at each event, along...

FMX 94.5

Stand-Up Comic Reviews Local Salsa Before Lubbock Show

Comedian Anjelah Johnson-Reyes is touring Texas this month and says shes absolutely loving it. She was in Lubbock on the 11th but also hit up Midland, Austin and Corpus Christi. In all of these Texas shows, and I'm assuming all the shows she has, she puts Local Salsa on her...
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Spotlight on Mariachi Mexico Lindo, Performing at the Buddy Holly Center Summer Showcase

The Buddy Holly Center's Summer Showcase for 2022 this week will feature not just one artist but a whole group of them known as Mariachi Mexico Lindo. Mariachi, the band's bread and butter, originated in West Mexico a few hundred years ago to convey stories or emotions. Mariachi Mexico Lindo doesn't just play mariachi music, but also country, motown and other genres with their own mariachi flair. Lubbock music lovers will get the opportunity to see this for themselves as the group takes the stage at the Meadows Courtyard at the Buddy Holly Center Thursday, June 16th, 2022 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Long awaited Lubbock Aquarium update

LUBBOCK, Texas – Plans for the Lubbock Aquarium were last announced six years ago with various efforts of fundraising still ongoing. Director of the aquarium, Kai Evans says planning is still underway, “It’s a lengthy process when we’re trying to bring the ocean to an area that an ocean wouldn’t normally thrive in.”
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Lubbock Electric Co. recognized for outstanding continuous service in Texas

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - On Wednesday, June 15, 2022, State Senator Charles Perry (R-Lubbock) and State Representative John Frullo (R-Lubbock) presented Lubbock Electric Company with a Texas Treasure Business Award from the Texas Historical Commission (THC). The Texas Treasure Business Award program pays tribute to businesses that have provided employment opportunities and support to the state’s economy for 50 years or more. Created in 2005 through legislation authored by Sen. Leticia Van de Putte (D-San Antonio) and sponsored by Rep. Charles “Doc” Anderson (R-Waco), the program recognizes well-established Texas businesses and their exceptional historical contributions to the state’s economic growth and prosperity.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Osiris

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Osiris, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. She’s a three-year-old pit mix who’s very confident, perky and energetic. Staff says Osiris loves to play and gets along well with other dogs. She is up to date on all her shots, is spayed and microchipped. Her adoption fees are waived today.
LUBBOCK, TX
102.5 KISS FM

Learn Salsa, Swing, Two Step, and More at These Lubbock Dance Classes

If you’re looking for something to do on the weekends, want to learn a new talent, or just love to dance, you’re in the right place. Lubbock is home to a small but vibrant dance community that has been hosting classes for years. The group was formed by a group of Ballroom, Swing, and Latin dancers that simply loved to dance and wanted to share that love with Lubbock. So, they started a group called Social Dance Lubbock.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Leprino Foods breaks ground on $1 billion cheese plant in East Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Leprino Foods broke ground on its new $1 billion cheese plant being built in East Lubbock on Wednesday. Company executives and Lubbock officials marked the first step of construction in a ceremony on Wednesday morning. The 850,000 square foot manufacturing facility will produce more than one...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Concert planned to benefit TTUHSC STAR program

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It wasn’t long ago we told you about STAR, the Stroke and Aphasia Recovery program at the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center. Over the years, it has helped countless patients relearn how to communicate after a paralyzing injury affected their speech. In that earlier...
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Is It Legal to Bury Your Pet in Lubbock?

I'm sorry that someday your pet will die. I'm also sorry I had to type that. Someday your pet is going to cross the rainbow bridge and you're going to be left with its earthly remains. You then have to make a decision about what to do when you're already upset. All this sucks, right?
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

What Strange Hell Lurks Within the Sad Sandbox at Maxey Park in Lubbock?

Nine times out of 10, you probably walk right past the sandbox at Maxey Park toward the regular play area with your kids. There are hardly ever any children enjoying it or digging around in there. Are sandboxes just a thing of the past? Or is it because this box is usually so full of mystery that parents don't really feel safe letting kids play in there?
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Forget Moving to Austin, You’ll Just Come Crawling Back to Lubbock

Once upon a time, everyone cool you knew from high school moved to Austin. They were all headed off to have some dope-ass life that you could only dream of, and you were feeling really lame for staying home and going to South Plains College. They were going to see all the good bands and eat all the good food and have all the fun and you were going to drink beer at Skooners until you died.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Montelongo Pool will remain closed for the summer

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Montelongo Pool, located in Rodgers Park at Bates Street and North Gary Avenue, will remain closed for the remainder of the summer season for necessary repairs. During preseason-opening procedures, crews discovered a leak in the water balance tank, which is an essential filtration component to...
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Lubbock’s Best Kept Secret Lunch Spot

We all love a good healthy lunch, and this is one of the best-kept secret non-secrets places in Lubbock. When I first moved back to Lubbock in 2019, my mom and I were looking for a good place for lunch and wanted to try something new. I stumbled upon the Tea Room and have been a loyal customer ever since.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Quarterhorse ‘Buzz’ makes Texas Tech debut

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Seven months after the Texas Tech Spirit Program announced the retirement of its long-time colt “Fearless Champion”, the exhaustive search is now complete. A nine-year-old quarterhorse gelding, from Shallowater, known to the program as “Buzz”, will be taking on the Red Raider responsibilities this fall.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Duo stops in Lubbock during 5,000-mile Electric Vehicle road trip

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - How would you like to travel Coast to Coast, for your first time driving an electric vehicle?. For two women, this cross-country trek is about more than just the travel, but to prove that electric vehicles can make a 5,000-mile journey across the United States. Daphne...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Daybreak Today Thursday morning brief

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. He is accused of enticing and abusing an underage Lubbock girl in Michigan in Dec. of 2020. If convicted, he faces up to life in federal prison. Find the latest updates here: Michigan man represents self in federal trial, accused of child sex...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Summertime temps continue through next Tuesday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The official start of summer is not until next Tuesday at 4:13 in the morning. However, it feels like summer now and will continue to be hot this week through next Tuesday. The afternoon temperatures will vary each day by a few degrees but overall they...
LUBBOCK, TX

