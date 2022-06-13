Lubbock County hosts free High Noon Concert Series

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - On Wednesday, June 15, 2022, State Senator Charles Perry (R-Lubbock) and State Representative John Frullo (R-Lubbock) presented Lubbock Electric Company with a Texas Treasure Business Award from the Texas Historical Commission (THC). The Texas Treasure Business Award program pays tribute to businesses that have provided employment opportunities and support to the state’s economy for 50 years or more. Created in 2005 through legislation authored by Sen. Leticia Van de Putte (D-San Antonio) and sponsored by Rep. Charles “Doc” Anderson (R-Waco), the program recognizes well-established Texas businesses and their exceptional historical contributions to the state’s economic growth and prosperity.
