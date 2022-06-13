ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden and Democrats want to blame oil companies and their 'greed' for surging gas prices before the midterms - after President tore into Exxon for making 'more money than God'

By Emily Goodin, Senior U.S. Political Reporter
 4 days ago

Democrats are mulling making gas companies their bogeyman for the November midterm election as gas prices hit an average of $5 a gallon and President Joe Biden is struggling to combat inflation.

Biden previewed the possible line of attack when he slammed Exxon for making 'more money than God last year' in a speech in Los Angeles last week where he blamed oil companies for not 'drilling' or paying taxes.

The encouragement against Big Oil is coming from Democrats both inside and outside the White House. They want to push the 'greed' of oil and gas companies as a centerpiece of their election message, the Washington Post reported.

White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain and other top officials have directed agency heads to find ways to lower prices for Americans. And Biden is increasingly voicing his anger internally in White House meetings.

He's also voiced his frustration out loud. At his event in Los Angeles last week, he said he was so mad at large corporations raking in record profits he wanted to 'pop 'em.'

'Every once in awhile, something you learn makes you viscerally angry. Like if you had the person in front of you, you'd wanna pop 'em. No I really mean it,' the president said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1V7Upt_0g9AEjgO00
Democrats want to push the 'greed' of oil and gas companies as a centerpiece of their election message and President Joe Biden attacked Exxon for making 'more money than God'

Biden's White House has been struggling with its response to the record high inflation, which has translated into high costs for food, gas and housing for Americans.

'Inflation is the bane of our existence,' Biden told Jimmy Kimmel last week.

Speaking in Los Angeles in a speech where the focus was inflation, Biden again blamed Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion on the Ukraine - 'Putin's price hike,' he calls it - but he also slammed oil companies.

'We're going to make sure everyone knows Exxon's profits. Exxon made more money than God last year,' he said.

'They're not drilling... they're buying back their own stocks and making no new investments. Exxon, start investing, start paying your taxes,' he added.

His attack came just over 24 hours after ExxonMobil stocks had its first record closing in eight years with shares at more than $100 for the first time since 2014. According to Bloomberg, Exxon reported a net income of $23billion in 2021 and has earned $25.8billion over the last 12 months.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, for the first time ever, a gallon of regular gas costs $5 on average nationwide, according to AAA.

It was the 15th straight day that the AAA reading has hit a record price, and the 32nd time in the last 33 days.

Democrats are fretting about the political environment five months out from the election.

Traditionally a president's party loses seats in Congress in the midterm election.

Polling shows Republicans are favored to retake the House, which will stymie Biden's agenda.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cC1WF_0g9AEjgO00
On Saturday, for the first time ever, a gallon of regular gas costs $5 on average nationwide, according to AAA
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04vUtd_0g9AEjgO00
New data show that inflation in the US rose to 8.6 percent last month, blowing past expectations and dashing any hopes that consumer price increases had peaked. The president blamed price gouging and Putin's 'tax on gas and food' for the spike

Gas prices are up more than 55% from 12 months ago. No other midterm cycle featured a rate of increase anywhere close to that five months before the election, according to a CNN analysis last week.

The closest was 37% in 2006 - a year in which the party that held the White House (Republicans) lost 30 House seats and control of the chamber.

Adding to the Democrats' pressure, the Labor Department's report on Friday showed that the consumer price index jumped 1 percent in May from the prior month, for a 12-month increase of 8.6 percent.

The annual increase, driven by soaring food and energy prices, was hotter than economists had expected, and topped the recent peak of 8.5 percent set in March, reaching a level not seen since December 1981.

Congressional Republicans are hammering Democrats on the issue in the run-up to midterm elections this fall.

Biden's average approval rating on gas prices is about 30%. On inflation, it's also about 30%.

The president and his administration has been pushing to show their focus on inflation and the economy.

Last week Biden claimed he's presiding over the economy's 'most robust recovery' in modern history.

'At the time I took office about 16 months ago, the economy had stalled and COVID was out of control,' the president wrote on Twitter.

'Today, thanks to the economic plan and the vaccination plan that my Administration put into action, America has achieved the most robust recovery in modern history.'

But Biden's view sn't shared by the majority of Americans. A poll last week found that more than eight out of every 10 respondents said the economy was either 'poor' or 'not so good.'

Thirty-five percent of people who participated in the Wall Street Journal-NORC Poll said they were not satisfied with their financial situation at all, which the Journal notes is the highest level recorded since the question was first asked half a century ago.

