Lagrange, GA

UPDATE: LaGrange teen dead, grandmother hospitalized in West Point Lake drowning

By Nick Wooten
Columbus Ledger-Enquirer
 4 days ago

A LaGrange teen drowned and her grandmother remains hospitalized after she nearly drowned in West Point Lake Saturday, according to the Troup County Sheriff’s Office.

Law enforcement on Monday identified the teen as 13-year-old Makayla Prather and the woman as 40-year-old Stephanie Walker.

Troup County Sheriff’s spokesperson Sgt. Stewart Smith said they believe one of the women entered the water from the shoreline before she began having trouble. The second woman then entered the water. There was no eyewitness to the event. The person who called law enforcement saw the women before they ended up in the lake and returned to find only Walker in the water.

Sheriff’s deputies, the Troup County Fire Department and Troup County AMR arrived at the 400 block of Lower Glass Bridge Road just before 2 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found Walker unresponsive and not breathing. First responders began life-saving measures, and Walker was transported to Well Star West Georgia Medical Center. As of Monday, she remains in critical condition, Smith said.

Prather could not be immediately located. Deputies and the state Department of Natural Resources began to look for her by boat.

A dive team with the Columbus Fire and Rescue arrived at the scene around 5 p.m., and divers were able to recover Prather’s body around 7:30 p.m., the sheriff’s office said.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephanie Walker
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Georgia#West Point Lake#Drowning#Accident#Troup County Sheriff
