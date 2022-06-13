ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teenager, 18, is charged after 'home-made 3D printed semi-automatic rifle is found inside an Australian home': 'It's deeply concerning'

By Olivia Day
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

A Perth teenager has been charged after a semi-automatic assault rifle made using a 3D printer was allegedly found inside his home.

Police said the homemade weapon was discovered by Drug and Firearm Squad detectives inside a home in Bayswater, in Perth's northeast, on June 3.

The rifle, which has been built using plastic and other materials, can fire 15 bullets with just one pull of the trigger and is capable of firing 9mm rounds.

Western Australia Police will allege an 18-year-old man constructed the unlicensed weapon using a 3D printer and other materials.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0p4L1Q_0g9AEeGl00
Police said the homemade weapon (pictured) was discovered by Drug and Firearm Squad detectives inside a home in Bayswater, in Perth's northeast, on June 3 

He has been charged with a series of firearm offences including the unlicensed manufacture of firearms or ammunition and possession of a prohibited weapon.

Detective Senior Sergeant Blair Smith described the discovery of the assault rifle as 'deeply concerning' and said it held no place in the community.

'Although it resembles a toy it has the ability to cause serious harm within our community,' he told reporters during a press conference on Monday.

'It's deeply concerning that this man was able to manufacture this firearm at home with a 3D printer and readily available materials.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lyiGS_0g9AEeGl00
Detectives also seized from the Bayswater home a 3D printer, a suppressor, ammunition, a manufacturing station and a number of gel blasters (pictured, the 3D-printed assault rifle)

'These types of firearms are unregulated, unlicensed and have no place within our community.

'That is a semi-automatic 9mm assault rifle in essence.'

The discovery marks the first time a fully-functional 3D printed firearm has been seized in Western Australia.

WA Police have since introduced a new taskforce to specifically target the people manufacturing homemade arsenal.

The outside of the four kilogram weapon is made of plastic while the inside consists of fully-functioning parts made using 3D technology.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dJ8Wz_0g9AEeGl00
Detective Senior Sergeant Blair Smith (pictured holding the weapon) described the discovery of the assault rifle as 'deeply concerning' and said it held no place in the community

It can take just 48 hours to manufacture a gun with materials costing as little as $40, while a 3D printer can cost $6,000, 7News reported.

Detectives also seized from the Bayswater home a 3D printer, a suppressor, ammunition, a manufacturing station and a number of gel blasters.

The 18-year-old man has been charged with the unlicensed manufacture of firearms or ammunition among other firearm offences.

Police said the teenager has never held a valid firearms license.

He is due to appear before the Perth Magistrates Court on June 22.

Dwayne Crow
4d ago

Clueless reporting.. Says it's "semi-automatic" then says "can fire 15 bullets with just a single pull of the trigger". Which is it, dummy? Not that you'd expect a plastic gun to survive the temperatures created by automatic fire...

Jack The Ripper
4d ago

Australia gave up their weapons and now regret their ignorance! Because their government has become aggressive against their own people...

Cfaubs
3d ago

The article said, multiple times, the police "discovered" the firearm. How did they discover it? Were they just knocking down doors and randomly searching houses? what led them to this particular house? And what semi automatic weapon shoots 15 rounds with the single pull of the trigger? Makes me wonder to the validity of this story or the mental capacity of the author.

