Corvallis, OR

Oregon State forces third game against Auburn in the Corvallis Super Regional

By Antwan Staley, Register-Guard
Statesman Journal
Statesman Journal
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WzB1F_0g9AE8Is00

After a disappointing 7-5 loss to the Auburn Tigers in the opening game of the Corvallis Super Regional Saturday night, the Oregon State Beavers were looking to bounce back in an elimination game.

With their ace on the mound, the Beavers forced a third game with the Tigers Monday.

Oregon State (48-17) defeated Auburn (41-20) 4-3 at Goss Stadium in front of 4,101 fans Sunday night.

Oregon State right fielder Justin Boyd finished 3-for-5 for the game. Travis Bazzana recorded a hit, an RBI and scored a run.

Auburn's first baseman Sonny DiChiara went 0-for-4 a night after hitting a home run against the Beavers.

"I thought it was a phenomenal performance by our guys," Oregon State coach Mitch Canham said. "As we talked about yesterday sitting in here, the kind of heart and resilience these guys showed day in and day out -- I'm not going to say at all that I'm surprised.

"I knew they were going to give it everything that they had, and we saw that with the guys that took the mound today. Just an incredible performance as Auburn is a solid club, and you have to play clean baseball to come out on top.

"All of us are extremely grateful of Beaver Nation as you can as you can hear the place shaking from the environment here."

Cooper Hjerpe back on the mound

Cooper Hjerpe started Sunday night after being ruled out against Auburn the night before due to an undisclosed illness.

The left-hander was warming up Saturday before game one of the Super Regional against Auburn when Oregon State coach Mitch Canham thought something was off with the sophomore pitcher.

But on Sunday, Hjerpe looked like his usual self as he struck out four batters in the first three innings. Following two Auburn runs in the bottom of the fourth, Hjerpe kept Auburn off the board in the fifth inning.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HsNvM_0g9AE8Is00

He was taken out in the sixth after pitching 5.2 innings and giving up three hits and three runs. Hjerpe appeared to run out of gas in the sixth inning, which was why Canham made the move to take him out of the game.

Sunday marked likely the final home start of Hjerpe's career. He will be eligible to be selected for July's MLB Draft beginning July 17 and is projected to be a first-round pick according to MLB Pipeline.

"He was really battling, but his body is good," Canham said. "It wasn't anything to be worried about. Short rest and being under the weather to go out there and do what he did was extremely impressive.

"He emptied his tank today, he gave everything today. To have everyone chant his name and for him to go back out there in his last start at Goss and he will remember that for the rest of his life."

Auburn's Joseph Gonzalez also recorded three shutout innings before running into trouble in the fourth inning. He pitched five innings and gave up two earned runs while striking out five batters.

Getting on the board

It was a pitcher's duel in the first two innings as the game was scoreless. However, in the fourth inning, Jacob Melton hit his second home run of the postseason, giving the Beavers a 1-0 lead.

Then Bazzana hit a homer to right field in the same inning, increasing Oregon State's lead to 2-0.

Auburn answered back in the bottom of the fourth after Cole Foster scored on a wild pitch from Hjerpe. Two batters later, following a Brooks Carlson double, Brody Moore's double scored Carlson and tied the game 2-2.

Oregon State went back on top 3-2 as it took advantage of a throwing error by Gonzalez on a bunt to the third-base side. That error scored Matthew Gretler.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49aYwq_0g9AE8Is00

The Beavers increased their lead after a throwing error by Chase Allsup, and a single by Jake Dukart increased their lead to 4-2 after Bazzana scored.

Auburn drew closer in the sixth as it trimmed the game to 4-3 after a wild pitch scored Bobby Peirce from third base.

Ben Ferrer entered the game in relief of Hjerpe in the sixth and neutralized the Auburn batters. He only gave up two hits in 3.1 innings as Ferrer got his third save of the season. Ferrer also struck out three batters.

"As soon as I came into the game, I think I'm there to finish the job," Ferrer said. "That's just my mentality and it is my job to get outs for the team.

"That's just what I go on to do."

Up next

Oregon State will play Auburn in a winner-take-all game with the chance to advance to the College World Series for the first time since 2018, the year the team won its last national championship.

The Beavers are 29-11 in elimination games during the Super Regional since 1999.

Monday's game will take place at 4:30 p.m. and be shown on ESPN2.

Oregon State isn't sure who will start Monday's game as the team will discuss that and make a decision in the morning.

"They're a couple of options," Canham said "Game three, everyone on deck."

Contact Register-Guard sportswriter Antwan Staley at astaley@gannett.com and follow him on Twitter @antwanstaley.

This article originally appeared on Register-Guard: Oregon State forces third game against Auburn in the Corvallis Super Regional

