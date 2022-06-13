CB Amare Snowden, 4-star recruit from Class of 2023, commits to Cincinnati Bearcats

University of Cincinnati football coach Luke Fickell and his staff added another four-star recruit to their already top-five 2023 recruiting class .

The Bearcats landed a commitment late Sunday from Amare Snowden, a 6-foot-3, 190-pound versatile athlete from Roseville (Michigan) High School.

Snowden, who is expected to play cornerback for the Bearcats, announced his commitment in a post on Twitter after returning home from his official visit to the Cincinnati campus.

"Cincinnati has been a top priority for a while," Snowden told The Enquirer. "Little push from Sauce (former Bearcats cornerback Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner). We talked. There are things that I've seen him do, and we're the same size and same height. He went fourth pick, first round, making a lot of millions. I'm just excited."

Following in the footsteps of Gardner (the unanimous 2021 American Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Year and fourth overall pick of the New York Jets in the 2022 NFL Draft), Snowden is the second four-star cornerback to commit to the Bearcats in eight days. Snowden joined fellow highly-touted Class of 2023 recruit Daeh McCullough, who announced on June 4 his intention to play for Cincinnati.

Former Bearcats cornerback Coby Bryant was named the 2021 Jim Thorpe Award winner (college football's top defensive back) and was a fourth-round pick of the Seattle Seahawks in April.

Snowden is the 19th 2023 commitment for Cincinnati, who has the fourth-ranked 2023 recruiting class in the country, according to 247Sports . The Bearcats trail No. 3 Penn State, No. 2 Texas Tech and top-ranked Notre Dame.

Snowden, 247Sports' seventh-ranked 2023 recruit in the state of Michigan, chose Cincinnati over offers from Arkansas, Notre Dame, Penn State, Wisconsin and others.

Snowden said he also intends to play baseball for Cincinnati. He said Fickell, who is entering his sixth season at the helm of the Bearcats program, approves of the versatile Snowden playing two sports at the next level.

"We talked today (Sunday). He was all for it," Snowden said. "He told me nobody in Cincinnati history has ever played baseball and football."

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: CB Amare Snowden, 4-star recruit from Class of 2023, commits to Cincinnati Bearcats