It’s not just cars: Boaters are trying to stay afloat amid surge in fuel prices

SOUTH JERSEY (KYW Newsradio) — Gas prices have crossed the $5 mark all across the U.S. , but down by the docks, it’s even worse: Boat owners are paying close to $6 a gallon to fill their tanks.

Boat fuel comes at a premium, and with an 88-gallon tank, that adds up fast, said Brian Williams, captain of Badfish Fishing Charters in Somers Point.

“Roughly, we’re looking at double what fuel was this time last year,” he said.

As a result, his business had to increase prices for charters, though customers have been understanding.

Williams said it’s important not to let the prices affect fishing locales. He always goes wherever the fish are, traveling that extra mile or two — or three. Still, it does sting to see that bill.

“Unfortunately, that’s only accommodating for the fuel increase. That really hasn’t accommodated for the price of inflation, which most everybody was due for a price increase anyway,” he noted.

Even bait, tackle and other fishing supplies are up 10% to 20% from pre-pandemic levels.

Williams wishes fuel wasn’t so volatile, and that there was some sort of guardrail to prevent massive spikes in gas prices.

“Generally speaking, there’s no reason it should fluctuate like it’s the stock market,” he said. “Unfortunately, there are some heavy players that like to play it like it’s the stock market, and that’s why we are where we are with it.”

Until prices wane, he’s going to continue treading water while doing what he loves for a living.