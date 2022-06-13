ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

The 33rd Team lists Christian Kirk among players who will take another step in 2022

By James Johnson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1H3Avq_0g9AE20W00

If there was one move the Jacksonville Jaguars were heavily criticized for this offseason, it was the decision to sign Christian Kirk to a starter-level contract that somewhat shook up the receiver market. With the team in need of a receiver this offseason, they signed Kirk to a four-year deal worth $72 million deal that guarantees $37 million.

As a result, a lot of eyes are now on the young receiver to live up to one of the most talked-about contracts of the offseason. Nolan Murt of The 33rd Team believes he will meet those expectations and recently listed him among four players who he believes will take the next step in 2022.

Here is what Murt had to say about the Jags’ signing of Kirk as he believes the team’s strategy to spend like they did this offseason has some merit.

Think about the top quarterbacks in the game right now, and consider the running mate(s) with which they were paired once they became starters. Rodgers had Jennings, Mahomes had Kelce and Hill, Brady had Brown, Herbert had Keenan Allen, Burrow had Boyd and Higgins before Chase, Watson had Hopkins, and Josh Allen lit it up once he had Diggs. It is truly vital for a young quarterback to have a go-to guy. In Kirk, this is what the Jaguars have provided their field general, and with how heavily Lawrence will lean on him, Kirk is primed to produce at the level his contract suggests.

From his threatening speed to his savvy separability to his excellent ball skills, Kirk owns all the tools to be a quarterback’s dream. As the featured receiver in this offense, his new contract may have started the conversation about him in 2022, but his production this season will continue that conversation for years to come.

Many will point to Kirk’s career with Arizona and say that his body of work doesn’t compare to that of the receivers named by Murt. Kirk has yet to register a season with 1,000 yards since entering the league in 2018 but did come close last season as he registered 982 yards.

While Kirk has yet to establish himself as an elite receiver, he certainly has the chance to. He’s been paired with a generational talent in the eyes of draft analysts and also has a brilliant offensive mind in Doug Pederson calling the plays. When factoring in those two reasons in addition to the Jags’ receivers group being less crowded than Arizona’s, Kirk definitely be a candidate to break out in the eyes of the football community.

“Touchdown Jaguars!” will be published weekly, giving Jags Wire readers a new go-to podcast to hear the latest in news, rumors, and more. To stay up to date, subscribe via Apple Podcasts and Spotify, and feel free to rate and comment.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Jacksonville, FL
Sports
State
Arizona State
Jacksonville, FL
Football
City
Jacksonville, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson already raving about Iowa’s Tyler Linderbaum

The Baltimore Ravens earned immediate praise after selecting Iowa Hawkeyes center Tyler Linderbaum with the No. 25 overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft. NFL.com’s Chad Reuter and Bleacher Report’s Brent Sobleski both gave the Ravens’ pick a grade of “A+.” Sports Illustrated’s Kevin Hanson and FOX Sports’ Rob Rang each awarded the Linderbaum pick a grade of “A,” while The Athletic’s Sheil Kapadia assessed the selection as an “A-.” Ultimately, though, the most important piece of the puzzle is how the Ravens view the addition of Linderbaum. The early returns on that front have been incredibly positive. ESPN’s Jamison Hensley touched in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jaguars#American Football#Chase
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

CBS Sports ranks the top 5 running back rooms, where does Wisconsin fall?

Wisconsin will have one of the best two-headed monsters in the country as Chez Mellusi and Braelon Allen lead the Badgers’ running back room. It took a few games for Allen to find his footing, but when he did he was one of the best running backs in the country. As a freshman, the Fond Du Lac product racked up 1,268 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns. Despite his season-ending injury at Rutgers, Mellusi racked up 815 yards and five touchdowns after transferring from Clemson.
WISCONSIN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL Network predicts outcome of every game on Vikings 2022 schedule

It’s all or nothing for the Minnesota Vikings in their attempt at hitting the reboot button with their roster. No, this isn’t a complete tearing down and rebuilding of everything put into place by the previous regime. It’s more of a quick renovation project in an effort to see what’s salvageable from a team believed by many to have underachieved over the last two years.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Steelers DE gets workout with Atlanta Falcons

Per the NFL transaction wire, former Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Isaiah Buggs is hoping for a new opportunity with the Atlanta Falcons. The Falcons have needs along the defensive line where Buggs could possibly be a fit. In three seasons (29 games, seven starts) with the Steelers, Buggs produced 31 tackles (two tackles for loss) and one quarterback hit.
ATLANTA, GA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

121K+
Followers
165K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy