Steph Curry sure is feeling a lot like Tom Brady

By Rob Bradford
 4 days ago

There was no mystery to how Golden State won Game 4 in the NBA FInals. Steph Curry.

Playing on a sore foot, the 34-year-old put the Warriors on his back via a 43-point, 10-rebound performance. There were 14 makes in 26 attempts, including going 7-for-14 from beyond the 3-point arc.

Chris Curtis of the Greg Hill Show said it should have all rang a bell. As he explained Monday morning, this was Tom Brady and the Patriots all over again.

"What you saw Friday night we experienced on the side of the Warriors for 20 years with Bill (Belichick) and Brady," Curtis explained. "You were the team that wasn’t as talented, that waited for the moment and the second there was a weakness shown by your opponent, who may be younger and more talented than you, you exploited it. Everybody on that Golden State roster looks at Steph Curry the way the Patriots looked at Tom Brady. They knew no matter what, whether it was seven points down, six minutes to go, whatever the situation. Steph Curry is going to have the ball in his hands and the whole building knows it’s going to him and he’s going to hit the shot when everybody knows he has to make it.

"He has been extraordinarily great in this series. He has been so superb. I don’t know how you have anybody but admiration for that guy. And for Tatum to not quite yet to be there is not an indictment really on (Jayson)Tatum, it’s a compliment to Curry."

All the latest sports news from Boston, including the Red Sox, New England Patriots, Celtics, Bruins and more.

