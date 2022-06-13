Woman fatally stabbed in East Garfield Park; CPD questioning a person of interest

A woman was found stabbed to death Sunday evening in East Garfield Park.

Just before 6 p.m., the 28-year-old was discovered unresponsive in the 3400 block of West Walnut Street with several stab wounds, Chicago police said.

She was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital where she was pronounced dead, police said.

Detectives were questioning a person of interest.

Police sources said the incident appears to be domestic-related.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire & Chicago Sun-Times 2022. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

