Roddy Ricch Arrested On Gun Charges In New York City

Photo: Getty Images

Roddy Ricch was expected to appear on stage at Governors Ball in New York City. Instead he was placed in handcuffs by the New York Police Department just hours before his set.



On Saturday, June 11, Roddy Ricch was arrested for gun possession before his set at Gov Ball. According to the New York Daily News , the Grammy award-winning artist was on his way to the festival in a black Cadillac when he passed through a security checkpoint at Citi Field. Once they were stopped, police found a loaded Canik 9mm handgun with 9 bullets in its high-capacity magazine under the passenger seat. The arrest caused Ricch to miss his set.

The "High Fashion" rapper was charged with charged with four counts of criminal possession of a weapon, possession of a large capacity ammunition feeding device and unlawful possession of an ammunition feeding device. The other men the was with, Michael Figueroa, 46, of Brooklyn and Carlos Collins, 57, of New Jersey, were also hit with similar charges. Although Figueroa was arraigned on Sunday, Ricch and Collins' cases never hit the docket.



Roddy Ricch was released from police custody the following day. New York Daily News reports that both Ricch and Collins’ charges have been dismissed. Ricch had previously been in New York to perform alongside Post Malone during his televised appearance on Saturday Night Live a couple of weeks ago.



Rich hasn't issued any official statements about his run-in with police. Check out video of him leaving jail in Queens below.