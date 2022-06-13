ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Roddy Ricch Arrested On Gun Charges In New York City

By Tony M. Centeno
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LafxV_0g9ADRmP00
Photo: Getty Images

Roddy Ricch was expected to appear on stage at Governors Ball in New York City. Instead he was placed in handcuffs by the New York Police Department just hours before his set.

On Saturday, June 11, Roddy Ricch was arrested for gun possession before his set at Gov Ball. According to the New York Daily News , the Grammy award-winning artist was on his way to the festival in a black Cadillac when he passed through a security checkpoint at Citi Field. Once they were stopped, police found a loaded Canik 9mm handgun with 9 bullets in its high-capacity magazine under the passenger seat. The arrest caused Ricch to miss his set.

The "High Fashion" rapper was charged with charged with four counts of criminal possession of a weapon, possession of a large capacity ammunition feeding device and unlawful possession of an ammunition feeding device. The other men the was with, Michael Figueroa, 46, of Brooklyn and Carlos Collins, 57, of New Jersey, were also hit with similar charges. Although Figueroa was arraigned on Sunday, Ricch and Collins' cases never hit the docket.

Roddy Ricch was released from police custody the following day. New York Daily News reports that both Ricch and Collins’ charges have been dismissed. Ricch had previously been in New York to perform alongside Post Malone during his televised appearance on Saturday Night Live a couple of weeks ago.

Rich hasn't issued any official statements about his run-in with police. Check out video of him leaving jail in Queens below.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
State
New Jersey State
City
New York City, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Post Malone
Person
Roddy Ricch
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

159K+
Followers
17K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy