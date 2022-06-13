ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macomb County, MI

Search for missing teen's body in Macomb County landfill enters phase two

By Wwj Newsroom
WWJ News Radio
WWJ News Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0obxqc_0g9ADGJe00

DETROIT (WWJ) -- The search for missing Macomb County teen, Zion Foster, is moving into phase two.

Detroit police will continue looking for the 17-year-old's body this week, which is believed to have wound up in a Lenox Township landfill.

Phase two is expected to begin on Wednesday, June 15. It will involve combing through some of the debris that has already been dug up and set aside.

It has been nearly two weeks since officers began picking the rubble of the Pine Tree Acres landfill in the search for Foster. They believe the remains could be buried about 75 feet below the debris.

Officials have said the effort could take six to eight weeks.

According to Detroit police, Foster's cousin told authorities that he put her body into a dumpster after she died while smoking marijuana with him in January.

Comments / 2

Raelynn Deel Lauderbach
4d ago

this is really horrible. I can't believe her own blood would do this to her. so sad

Reply
4
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smoking Marijuana#Detroit Police#Landfill
The Ann Arbor News

Man fatally shot while backing out of driveway

DETROIT – A Detroit man was fatally shot while backing out of his driveway Thursday morning, June 16, FOX 2 Detroit reports. A neighbor heard gunshots and called police around 6:30 a.m. in the 4500 block of West Outer Drive in Detroit. The victim, a male in his 50s, was in a vehicle which had rolled onto the median.
DETROIT, MI
The Oakland Press

Jury returns verdict for man charged with killing Bloomfield Township hairdresser

More than two years after a well-known hairdresser from Bloomfield Township was beaten to death, a Detroit man has been found guilty of killing him. At the conclusion of a trial in Wayne County Circuit Court, a jury on June 14 returned a guilty verdict for second-degree murder for Jimmy Jermaine Pickett, 27, for the death of Bashar Kallabat.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Macomb County, MI
City
Detroit, MI
City
Lenox Township, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

3 arrested after shooting at Stony Creek Metropark

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A nice getaway on a hot day is to the beach, but that was interrupted by gunshots Wednesday night at Stony Creek Metropark. Officials say that three people are in custody after shots were fired amid a believed altercation. UPDATE: Teen who fired shot at...
SHELBY CHARTER TOWNSHIP, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Human remains found at abandoned house in Flint identified

FLINT, Mich. - Flint Police say that a body found in May has been identified. Police responded to the 3200 blk. Lapeer Rd after human remains were found in an abandoned house on May 26th. The remains have now been identified as Jina Collins, who was reported missing 8 years...
FLINT, MI
downriversundaytimes.com

Suspicious activity leads to drug arrest

WYANDOTTE — A significant amount of cocaine, more than 12 ounces of marijuana and an array of illegal pills, plus $6,000 in cash, were discovered at 1 a.m. June 10, following a traffic stop for an unreadable license plate, after police officers saw the car’s occupants loitering in the parking lot of a closed gas station.
WYANDOTTE, MI
WWJ News Radio

WWJ News Radio

Detroit, MI
25K+
Followers
9K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Detroit.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwjnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy