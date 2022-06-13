Search for missing teen's body in Macomb County landfill enters phase two

DETROIT (WWJ) -- The search for missing Macomb County teen, Zion Foster, is moving into phase two.

Detroit police will continue looking for the 17-year-old's body this week, which is believed to have wound up in a Lenox Township landfill.

Phase two is expected to begin on Wednesday, June 15. It will involve combing through some of the debris that has already been dug up and set aside.

It has been nearly two weeks since officers began picking the rubble of the Pine Tree Acres landfill in the search for Foster. They believe the remains could be buried about 75 feet below the debris.

Officials have said the effort could take six to eight weeks.

According to Detroit police, Foster's cousin told authorities that he put her body into a dumpster after she died while smoking marijuana with him in January.