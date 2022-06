WILMINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - A Winterville man has been sentenced to 17.5 years in prison for crimes related to drug trafficking from 2018 to 2020. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says on February 16, 2021, Alterick Boyd pled guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 5 kilograms or more of cocaine, 280 grams or more of cocaine base (crack), 40 grams or more of fentanyl, and 50 grams or more of a mixture containing methamphetamine; and distribution of 28 grams or more of cocaine base (crack).

PITT COUNTY, NC ・ 20 HOURS AGO