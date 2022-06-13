Halsey Impressed By Fans After Performing 'So Good' Live For The First Time

Photo: Getty Images

Halsey gave their latest single "So Good" its live debut and they couldn't believe the crowd's reaction. During her June 11th New York Governors Ball stop on the Love and Power Tour , the singer treated fans by busting out the new song towards the latter half of her setlist.

"Performed So Good in New York for the first time last night," Halsey wrote in the caption of live video footage of the performance. They also revealed they weren't expecting fans to be able to sing along already. "I can't believe how many people already knew the words."

Halsey dropped "So Good" just two days prior to the concert on June 9th . When the song hit streaming services, fans started sharing tweets about how the melancholy lyrics made them text their ex. However, Halsey was quick to clear up who the song was really written for. "guys stop texting your exes lmao this song isn’t about an ex that worked out later on! It’s about the friend that was always there for me, who I realized I was in love with one day," they wrote on Twitter. "text that angel instead!!!!!"

Fans at the Governors Ball were also treated to a rare cover from the artist. During the last few songs of her set, Halsey covered Kate Bush 's "Running Up That Hill." The 1985 song has seen a massive resurgence since being used as a plot point in season 4 of Stranger Things . Halsey took to Twitter after the performance writing, "truly wish I wrote this song more than anything in the world I’m soooo happy it’s having this resurgence. I knew immediately I wanted to do this."