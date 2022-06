Remember going to the drive-in? We would go in our pajamas, our mom would pack tons of snacks and popcorn and we'd settle into the car for two movies. The first movie was usually for kids and the second was for adults (assuming the kids were asleep). The drive-in in my town had a playground and a giant pile of rocks for kids to climb (and fall off of). There aren't many drive-ins anymore but there are outdoor movies.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO