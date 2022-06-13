ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, CT

AMERICARES BRIDGEPORT CLINIC DIRECTOR NAMED

By Editorial Staff
WestfairOnline
WestfairOnline
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Dr. Joseph Rosa has been named medical director of the Fred Weisman Americares Free Clinic of Bridgeport. In...

westfaironline.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WestfairOnline

TOP 58 CHANGE-MAKERS IN STATE

The Girl Scouts of Connecticut organization, the statewide nonprofit dedicated to building girls of courage, confidence and character, honored 58 of its top achievers at the annual Girl Scout Gold Award Ceremony on June 5. “The Girl Scout Gold Award is the most prestigious honor in Girl Scouting,” said Diana Mahoney, CEO, Girl Scouts of…
CONNECTICUT STATE
WestfairOnline

LAW FIRM WELCOMES LITIGATION ASSOCIATE

Sean M. McAuliffe has joined Bridgeport-based Pullman & Comley LLC in its Hartford office as litigation associate. McAuliffe has defended and prose cuted matters across an array of litigation practice areas, including complex tort claims in Connecticut state courts. He is also experienced in responsive pleadings, appellate briefs and memoranda on a variety of complex…
BRIDGEPORT, CT
DoingItLocal

Stratford News: Mayor Congratulates Ms. Connecticut Senior America

#Stratford CT– Mayor Hoydick said “It was a great pleasure to welcome Stratford’s own Debra Walls this week during a meeting of the Stratford Town Council. Debra was recently named Ms. Connecticut Senior America. She was presented a proclamation on behalf of the Town in recognition of her achievement”.
STRATFORD, CT
WestfairOnline

LIONS NEW LEADERS AND MEMBERS

The Larchmont Mamaroneck Lions inducted its 2022-23 slate of officers and initiated six new members. The new officers include President Jim Killoran; First Vice President Lina Pasquale; Second Vice President Coralie Joseph; Secretary and Treasurer Diane Oldham; Recording Secretary Carolyn Gallaher; membership and service Phil Oldham; and directors Alan Hoffman, Marie Moreno and Dena Schumacher. …
MAMARONECK, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Trumbull, CT
Bridgeport, CT
Health
Trumbull, CT
Health
City
Bridgeport, CT
Local
Connecticut Health
WestfairOnline

ROCKLAND ROCKED

Buoyed by a myriad of vendors and food trucks, along with musicians and dancers performing on two stages, more than 12,000 visitors meandered through the Greater Nanuet Chamber of Commerce’s annual street fair Sunday, June 5. Now in its seventh year, the event continues to grow in popularity and attendance. “It’s great to be here…
NANUET, NY
WestfairOnline

Ex-NYPD detective named chief operating officer at Greenwich’s National Kidney Registry

The Greenwich-headquartered National Kidney Registry (NKR) has named Michael Lollo as its new chief operating officer. Lollo, who became a non-directed living kidney donor in 2018, previously served as president of the National Kidney Donation Organization, the largest living donor organization in the world. Earlier in his career, Lollo served for 21 years with the New York Police Department, reaching the rank of detective in the Intelligence Bureau prior to his retirement.
GREENWICH, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
WestfairOnline

Trumbull announces construction project on Route 111

Trumbull First Selectman Vicki Tesoro announced the upcoming construction on the traffic light and relocation of the Pequonnock River Trail crossing on Route 111 near the plaza occupied by Prime One Eleven and Fitness Edge. Trumbull awarded the project to Guerrera Construction Co., which is set to begin construction by...
WestfairOnline

LAUDING STATE’S ENVIRONMENTAL ACHIEVEMENTS

Aquarion Water Company, based in Bridgeport, recently celebrated the five winners of its 2022 Aquarion Environmental Champion Awards during a ceremony at Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo. Each year, the company’s Environmental Champion Awards recognize organizations and individuals in the large and small business, nonprofit, adult and student categories. “Preserving Connecticut’s beautiful waterways, land and wildlife is…
BRIDGEPORT, CT
NBC Connecticut

Wegmans Reveals Plans for First Location in Connecticut

Wegmans is planning on opening its first Connecticut store in Norwalk, and the company has big plans to handle the new traffic influx that is expected. In order to build wider roadways that they believe will be necessary to accommodate the number of shoppers expected, Wegmans bought a strip of stores along Connecticut Avenue that it plans to tear down. In their place will be a pair of new roadways, which will provide easier access to the store.
NORWALK, CT
i95 ROCK

Cottontail Rabbits are Thriving in Connecticut

Have you noticed that there are a hell of a lot of rabbits around Western Connecticut lately? We have a cute one living outside our place in Torrington, and there's a family living behind the radio station here in Brookfield. I originally wanted to call this article 'Rabbits are &*#@ing...
TORRINGTON, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Woman Pushed Down Stairs

2022-06-16@12:00am– #Bridgeport News: First responders on scene in the 700 block of Brewster Street where a woman was pushed down a flight of stairs. She has a head injury. Unknown if the person responsible was apprehended. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
hamlethub.com

Integrative Medicine Doc Opens Pop-up Practice in New Canaan

Integrative Medicine physician Dr. Katie Takayasu has recently opened a pop-up private practice in New Canaan, at 11 Burtis Avenue, Suite 26. She is seeing patients in shared space with Dr. Jennifer Morgan at Centrality Physical Therapy & Wellness. Dr. Katie’s new practice – Wellness Insights – offers a multi-modality...
NEW CANAAN, CT
WestfairOnline

Darien mixed-used property listed at $4.67M

The mixed-use property at 874-882 Boston Post Road in Darien has been listed for sale at $4.67 million. The property is a two-story, 9,467-square-foot retail and apartment building based on a 0.24-acre parcel. The building is 100% leased to three retail tenants (John Thomas Hair Salon, Flowers & Flowers, and 2NE1 Nail Salon), one restaurant (Heights Pizza), and four apartment tenants.
DARIEN, CT
Nancy on Norwalk

Norwalk teachers union President calls survey results ‘troubling’

NORWALK, Conn. – Most Norwalk teachers feel they’re regarded as “replaceable,” Norwalk Federation of Teachers President Mary Yordon said. Yordon, at Tuesday’s Board of Education meeting, cited a recent survey of the union’s 1,000 members. “Fully 75 percent” of the teachers who responded to the survey disagree with the statement, “the district cares about retaining capable employees,” she said, commenting, “That’s very troubling to me.”
NORWALK, CT
NBC Connecticut

Hamden Man Gets Time in Prison for Stealing Investment Funds From Families

A Hamden man was sentenced to seven years in prison after being accused of stealing from multiple families who had entrusted their retirement savings with him, according to the Division of Criminal Justice. The Ansonia/Milford State's Attorney said the 44-year-old Travis Smith claimed to be an investment advisor. Officials arrested...
HAMDEN, CT
WestfairOnline

WestfairOnline

White Plains, NY
1K+
Followers
6K+
Post
162K+
Views
ABOUT

Westfair Business Publications (Westfair), a privately held publishing firm located in White Plains, N.Y., publishes weekly business newspapers: the Westchester County Business Journal in New York state and the Fairfield County Business Journal in Connecticut. With a weekly readership of more than 150,000, Westfair’s business publications reach business leaders and decision makers in seven counties as a premier source of business information on matters of concern and interest. Its website, westfaironline.com, provide up-to-date news and information on issues important and pertinent to the regional business marketplace.

 https://westfaironline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy