OFA is looking for volunteer assistance at our office in Poughkeepsie this coming week, with assembling goodie bags for future OFA Summer Picnics, as well as preparing our new summer newsletter for mailing to thousands of households. We have volunteering space available from 9am to 4pm on Monday, June 20th, from 12 noon to 4pm on Tuesday, June 21st, and/or from 9am to noon on Thursday, June 23rd.

POUGHKEEPSIE, NY ・ 21 HOURS AGO