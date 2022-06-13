CONNECTICUT PAYS TO CARE FOR THE AGING DURING SUMMER TRAVEL

I've said it many times before that if I had Jeff Bezos' money, I would dine out seven days a week because there are so many phenomenal restaurants throughout Connecticut. I've written many articles about some of the finest and best-known eateries in the state, such as Sal e pepe in Newtown, Millwright's in Simsbury, and the White Horse Country Pub and Tavern in New Preston. Still, there are hundreds more that I call "under the radar" restaurants. So join me as I feature 6 Under the Radar Restaurants in Connecticut That Will Freak Out Your Tastebuds.

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO