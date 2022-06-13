ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheshire, CT

CONNECTICUT PAYS TO CARE FOR THE AGING DURING SUMMER TRAVEL

By Editorial Staff
WestfairOnline
WestfairOnline
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Independent award-winning homecare agency Assisted Living Services Inc. (ALS) in Cheshire and Westport is ensuring that all caregivers...

DoingItLocal

Stratford News: Mayor Congratulates Ms. Connecticut Senior America

#Stratford CT– Mayor Hoydick said “It was a great pleasure to welcome Stratford’s own Debra Walls this week during a meeting of the Stratford Town Council. Debra was recently named Ms. Connecticut Senior America. She was presented a proclamation on behalf of the Town in recognition of her achievement”.
STRATFORD, CT
Connecticut Public

Connecticut cities prepare for their Juneteenth celebrations

Communities across the state will hold local Juneteenth celebrations this weekend, commemorating the end of slavery in the United States in 1865. West Hartford will hold its third annual Juneteenth celebration on Sunday in Blue Back Square. The event will include local vendors, giveaways and speeches from state Representatives Stephanie Thomas and Tammy Exum.
WEST HARTFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Witness Stone Project Remembers Forgotten Conn. Slaves

The Witness Stones Project is a K-12 educational initiative started in Connecticut. Its mission is to “restore the history and honor the humanity of the enslaved people who helped build our communities.”. As a former eighth grade history teacher with a passion for the past, Dennis Culliton understands each...
GUILFORD, CT
WestfairOnline

Connecticut added 1,600 jobs in May

Connecticut labor force grew by 1,600 jobs during May, bringing the unemployment level down to 4.2%, according to data from the state’s Department of Labor. The state’s 1.64 million job total is now 42,200 (2.6%) positions higher than in May 2021, and Connecticut has now recovered 82.6% (238,900) of the 289,400 positions lost in the March/April 2020 Covid period. The state also reported that April’s increase of 1,600 was revised by 200 positions to a 1,400-job gain.
CONNECTICUT STATE
DoingItLocal

Connecticut Families Can Now Apply for the Child Tax Credit

The state is now receiving applications for families seeking the Child Tax Rebate, one of several tax cuts approved by Democrats in this year’s state budget. Any Connecticut resident who claimed at least one dependent child under the age of 18 on their 2021 federal income tax return may be eligible for the maximum state tax rebate of up to $250 per child.
CONNECTICUT STATE
i95 ROCK

Vacation Review Goes Horribly Wrong for Connecticut

I love Connecticut, but anyone who knows me will tell you, I'm a biblical glutton for punishment. One of the only things I like more than the Nutmeg State, is someone that can make me laugh, a person like Alex Traynor. Today, I opened Alex's Youtube video titled "Vacation Review: Connecticut" and enjoyed every second of the 7+ minute video.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WestfairOnline

ARMONK COUPLE HELPS ESTABLISH HOSPITAL GYM

Northern Westchester Hospital in Mount Kisco (NWH), which is part of Northwell Health, a nonprofit organization supported by the people and communities it serves, recently announced the dedication of the Lashins Family Employee Wellness Gym, a 1,350-square-foot, fully-equipped onsite gym for employees that’s open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The gym was…
ARMONK, NY
105.5 The Wolf

6 Under the Radar Restaurants in Connecticut That Will Freak Out Your Tastebuds

I've said it many times before that if I had Jeff Bezos' money, I would dine out seven days a week because there are so many phenomenal restaurants throughout Connecticut. I've written many articles about some of the finest and best-known eateries in the state, such as Sal e pepe in Newtown, Millwright's in Simsbury, and the White Horse Country Pub and Tavern in New Preston. Still, there are hundreds more that I call "under the radar" restaurants. So join me as I feature 6 Under the Radar Restaurants in Connecticut That Will Freak Out Your Tastebuds.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WestfairOnline

GRANT PROTECTS RYDER FARM

Ryder Farm, a 128-acre agricultural property in the town of Southeast, will be permanently protected by the Westchester Land Trust (WLT) through the purchase of a conservation easement. WLT will purchase the development rights to this property with $2 million in funding provided by Round 18 of the Farmland Protection Implementation Grants Program, a program…
SOUTHEAST, NY
WestfairOnline

WestfairOnline

