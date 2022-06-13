Comedian John Mulaney coming to Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Party in the Park is back again for the summer with a lineup of concerts every Thursday through August. Our Brianna Hamblin is at Martin Luther King Jr. Park, where those concerts will take place, speaking with event organizers Kara Osipovitch, City of Rochester special events manager, Jeff Springut, Rochester Events owner.
Dr. Stewart Mahler, a primary care physician in Upstate New York, is competing on “American Ninja Warrior.” He appeared on the second episode of season 14 Monday night, advancing to the next round after previously failing on the third obstacle last season. Mahler wore a medical coat and...
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — The Rochester International Jazz Festival is back in-person, with new venues, new sponsors, and new artists, spanning nine full days of music. The Jazz Fest lineup in 2022 is massive—boasting across 21 stages, with more than 1,700 performers and 335 shows. The festival will...
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — This year’s CGI Rochester International Jazz Festival will be held June 17-25 in Rochester. Festival Executive Director and Co-Producer Marc Iacona discussed the highly anticipated community event Wednesday during our Greater Rochester Enterprise Why ROC conversation. “It feels like the first one since the...
ROCHESTER, NY — Monroe County Executive Adam Bello announced on Wednesday an upcoming Juneteenth performance by Garth Fagan Dance. This is the first year Monroe County has recognized Juneteenth as an official holiday and the first year the county has scheduled a commemorative event. “Last year, I had the...
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - The start of the CGI Rochester International Jazz Festival is just two days away, and work is underway downtown to transform Gibbs street into Jazz Street. Wednesday afternoon, crews were working diligently to set up the stage and prepare for the upcoming event. Gibbs Street is...
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Justin Bieber is on break from his tour due to a medical issue. The pop star announced last week that he is suffering from paralysis on one side of his face. The condition is called Ramsay Hunt syndrome. It's a rare neurological disorder that can be...
Another investment in a currently operating business in Rochester is good news for the local economy. This time, it's the Mercedes-Benz of Rochester with plans to grow. They've filed plans to build a 14,000-square-foot facility. Mercedes-Benz of Rochester to Build New Service Center. According to the paperwork filed with the...
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - The JP Morgan Corporate Challenge ran through downtown Rochester Tuesday night. Almost 3,000 full-time workers returned for the first time since 2019 to take part in the race. Employees from 159 companies—including our very own News10NBC colleagues—participated in the 3.5-mile road race. The individual...
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Fortune magazine ranked Wegmans as #1 on a list of best New York State-based companies to work on 2022. That ranking is based on employee feedback. Wegmans, which was eligible because of its headquarters in Rochester, made the announcement on Thursday. In a survey, 89% of Wegmans employees said the grocery store chain was a great place to work, compared to 57% of employees at the average U.S. company.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Should you call 911 or 311? This is something that has caused confusion over the years, here locally and around the country. The main issue of course is we need to save 911 for true emergencies and don't want to tie up those call centers for issues that aren't urgent. There are dedicated city and county websites aimed at letting people know when to call 911 or not. But it's still not crystal clear for everyone.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - Rochester Police responded to Strong Memorial Hospital for the report of a walk-in gunshot victim on Wednesday night. At approximately 8:37 p.m., officers arrived and located a 33-year-old male Rochester resident who was shot at least once in the lower body. His injuries are deemed non-life-threatening.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Ontario Beech Park, the Rochester Museum and Science Center, and Genesee Valley Park are some of the locations for the Juneteenth weekend celebrations. The federal holiday Juneteenth marks the day that soldiers freed the last known enslaved people in the U.S. in Galveston, Texas in...
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Crowd control and safety are a top priority for Rochester police, looking ahead to Party in the Park and the Jazz Festival. The state also chipped in about $100,000 dollars to ensure hefty security for the upcoming events. Rochester police didn't detail what it went to specifically but says its officers will be in reach—anywhere if needed.
RealEats delivers healthy, portion-controlled, chef-cooked meals directly to homes across most of the United States. RealEats selected New York, and specifically Geneva, for its expansion, because of its central location in the world-renowned Finger Lakes agricultural region. Geneva is also home to the Center of Excellence in Food and Agriculture...
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - Early voting for the June 28 primary election begins Saturday and will continue for nine days through June 26. Eligible Monroe County voters enrolled in the Republican or Democrat party can visit any of the 14 early voting locations. • David F. Gantt Community Center -...
FAIRPORT, NY (WHEC) - The eleventh annual Fairport Angels Blood Drive is set to take place on Thursday, June 16. The Fairport Angels Blood Drive collected 117 units in 2021—the highest blood collection to date. The families are hoping to collect 150 units this year, with consideration for all of the increased medical needs in our area and across the United States. Your blood donation can save up to three lives.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Police said several men were firing gunshots at each other in northeast Rochester on Tuesday evening, including on the same block as John James Audubon School No. 33. No one was shot and one person is in custody. Rochester police were at the corner of...
Comments / 1