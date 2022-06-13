ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Comedian John Mulaney coming to Rochester

WHEC TV-10
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - Comedian, actor and writer John Mulaney is coming to...

www.whec.com

spectrumlocalnews.com

Rochester’s Party in the Park concerts series returns for 2022

​ROCHESTER, N.Y. — ​Party in the Park is back again for the summer with a lineup of concerts every Thursday through August. Our Brianna Hamblin is at Martin Luther King Jr. Park, where those concerts will take place, speaking with event organizers Kara Osipovitch, City of Rochester special events manager, Jeff Springut, Rochester Events owner.
ROCHESTER, NY
rochesterfirst.com

Headliners to perform free shows at this year’s Jazz Festival

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — This year’s CGI Rochester International Jazz Festival will be held June 17-25 in Rochester. Festival Executive Director and Co-Producer Marc Iacona discussed the highly anticipated community event Wednesday during our Greater Rochester Enterprise Why ROC conversation. “It feels like the first one since the...
ROCHESTER, NY
Rochester, NY
Entertainment
City
Rochester, NY
WHEC TV-10

Juneteenth performance by Garth Fagan Dance announced

ROCHESTER, NY — Monroe County Executive Adam Bello announced on Wednesday an upcoming Juneteenth performance by Garth Fagan Dance. This is the first year Monroe County has recognized Juneteenth as an official holiday and the first year the county has scheduled a commemorative event. “Last year, I had the...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Gibbs Street is transforming into Jazz Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - The start of the CGI Rochester International Jazz Festival is just two days away, and work is underway downtown to transform Gibbs street into Jazz Street. Wednesday afternoon, crews were working diligently to set up the stage and prepare for the upcoming event. Gibbs Street is...
ROCHESTER, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

What is Ramsay Hunt syndrome? RRH neurologist explains

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Justin Bieber is on break from his tour due to a medical issue. The pop star announced last week that he is suffering from paralysis on one side of his face. The condition is called Ramsay Hunt syndrome. It's a rare neurological disorder that can be...
ROCHESTER, NY
Person
John Mulaney
KROC News

Mercedes-Benz of Rochester to Build New Service Center

Another investment in a currently operating business in Rochester is good news for the local economy. This time, it's the Mercedes-Benz of Rochester with plans to grow. They've filed plans to build a 14,000-square-foot facility. Mercedes-Benz of Rochester to Build New Service Center. According to the paperwork filed with the...
ROCHESTER, MN
WHEC TV-10

JP Morgan Corporate Challenge 2022

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - The JP Morgan Corporate Challenge ran through downtown Rochester Tuesday night. Almost 3,000 full-time workers returned for the first time since 2019 to take part in the race. Employees from 159 companies—including our very own News10NBC colleagues—participated in the 3.5-mile road race. The individual...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Fortune Magazine: Wegmans ranks #1 in best places to work in NY

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Fortune magazine ranked Wegmans as #1 on a list of best New York State-based companies to work on 2022. That ranking is based on employee feedback. Wegmans, which was eligible because of its headquarters in Rochester, made the announcement on Thursday. In a survey, 89% of Wegmans employees said the grocery store chain was a great place to work, compared to 57% of employees at the average U.S. company.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Good Question: Should you call 911 or 311?

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Should you call 911 or 311? This is something that has caused confusion over the years, here locally and around the country. The main issue of course is we need to save 911 for true emergencies and don't want to tie up those call centers for issues that aren't urgent. There are dedicated city and county websites aimed at letting people know when to call 911 or not. But it's still not crystal clear for everyone.
ROCHESTER, NY
#Snl#Actor
WHEC TV-10

Man shot on Epworth Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - Rochester Police responded to Strong Memorial Hospital for the report of a walk-in gunshot victim on Wednesday night. At approximately 8:37 p.m., officers arrived and located a 33-year-old male Rochester resident who was shot at least once in the lower body. His injuries are deemed non-life-threatening.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Public safety officers prepare for Jazz Fest and Party in the Park

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Crowd control and safety are a top priority for Rochester police, looking ahead to Party in the Park and the Jazz Festival. The state also chipped in about $100,000 dollars to ensure hefty security for the upcoming events. Rochester police didn't detail what it went to specifically but says its officers will be in reach—anywhere if needed.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Fresh meal delivery service 'RealEats' moves to the town of Geneva

RealEats delivers healthy, portion-controlled, chef-cooked meals directly to homes across most of the United States. RealEats selected New York, and specifically Geneva, for its expansion, because of its central location in the world-renowned Finger Lakes agricultural region. Geneva is also home to the Center of Excellence in Food and Agriculture...
GENEVA, NY
WHEC TV-10

Early voting for NY primary election begins Saturday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - Early voting for the June 28 primary election begins Saturday and will continue for nine days through June 26. Eligible Monroe County voters enrolled in the Republican or Democrat party can visit any of the 14 early voting locations. • David F. Gantt Community Center -...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Fairport Angels Blood Drive on June 16

FAIRPORT, NY (WHEC) - The eleventh annual Fairport Angels Blood Drive is set to take place on Thursday, June 16. The Fairport Angels Blood Drive collected 117 units in 2021—the highest blood collection to date. The families are hoping to collect 150 units this year, with consideration for all of the increased medical needs in our area and across the United States. Your blood donation can save up to three lives.
FAIRPORT, NY
WHEC TV-10

Gunfight on same block as school on Rosewood Terrace

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Police said several men were firing gunshots at each other in northeast Rochester on Tuesday evening, including on the same block as John James Audubon School No. 33. No one was shot and one person is in custody. Rochester police were at the corner of...
ROCHESTER, NY

