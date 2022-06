After tallying six fentanyl overdoses in three hours, the Kenner Police Department is warning residents that drugs of all kinds can be laced with the deadly synthetic opioid. Capt. Michael Cunningham said police responded to six nonfatal overdoses on Tuesday between 1 and 4 p.m. In all six cases, those involved used cocaine laced with fentanyl. Those who were interviewed by investigators said they weren't aware the opioid was present in the cocaine.

KENNER, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO