Mayo Clinic patient shows $1M appreciation for his doctor

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — A Mayo Clinic Health System patient gave a sizeable donation to Mayo’s new hospital in La Crosse in honor of care from his physician.

Harry L. Crisp II made a $1 million donation through the Harry L. Crisp II & Rosemary Berkel Crisp Foundation Monday in appreciation of his physician, Dr Paul S. Mueller. Crisp owns Pepsi MidAmerica of Marion, IL – a company his father started in 1935.

“My family and I have enjoyed the benefit of excellent health care from Mayo Clinic providers, and in particular my personal experience with Dr. Mueller has been exceptional,” Crisp said. “When this important project arose under his leadership, it was a natural opportunity to support Mayo Clinic.”

The “Harry L. Crisp II Waiting Room” will be on the fifth floor of the new hospital in honor of the gift. This area will be designed for visitor and patients just outside the surgical suites.

“I am honored that Mr. Crisp has chosen to support this exciting project in recognition of the outstanding care that he has received from our teams over the years at Mayo Clinic,” said Mueller, who also is the regional vice president for Mayo Clinic Health System Southwest Wisconsin. “We look forward to continuing to provide outstanding service and the safest and highest quality care to our patients in the new facility.”

Mayo is constructing a six-floor, 70-bedroom hospital on the site of its current hospital at 700 West Ave. Construction is expected to be complete by 2024.

Crisp and his late wife previously created an endowment fund for Mayo Clinic in support of cancer research.

