Greene County, IA

Let’s Talk Greene County (6/13/2022)-Developer Adam Schweers and Wilson Avenue Suites Open House

By Coltrane Carlson

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDeveloper Adam Schweers with Western Iowa Living talks about...





Dallas County Extension Talks About Their Brand New Building

Iowa State University Extension and Outreach in Dallas County has a new home. Regional Director Ann Torbert says the Dallas County Fair Board built the new building right next door to their previous location, which is leased by Dallas County Extension. Torbert says the new facility is twice the size of their previous office which will allow for more classes to be held.
DALLAS COUNTY, IA


Road Closure Begins Monday In Dallas County

Dallas County motorists will see the effects of a road closure that will begin on Monday and last through the week. There will be a closure west of Adel on 280th Street from J Avenue to P58 (K Avenue) that will begin at 7 a.m. on Monday and last until 5 p.m. on Friday for a culvert replacement and the project completion is weather dependent.
DALLAS COUNTY, IA


Wilson Avenue Suites in Jefferson Celebrates Opening with Ribbon Cutting

Another building has been revitalized in Jefferson and it offers rental housing to boot. The Wilson Avenue Suites, located at 215 South Wilson Avenue, was purchased by Court Street LLC and Western Iowa Living in October of 2020. Developer Adam Schweers says it was a complete gut job, where the entire building was stripped to its studs. The just over $1 million project took 17 months to complete and Schweers shares his thoughts on how the final product looks from when it was known as the White Apartments.
JEFFERSON, IA
Tipton Prairie Walk in Greene County

Anyone interested in learning more about the rich history of one of Greene County’s prairie lands are invited to a special outdoor program. Mike Delaney is one of the founding members of the Raccoon River Watershed Association and a college professor who will be leading a walking tour of the Tipton Prairie. Delaney will talk about several features of the prairie including how it formed with the Raccoon River from the Wisconsin Glacier about 12,000 years ago. He will also point out unique plant and animal wildlife.
GREENE COUNTY, IA


Cooper’s Chris Henning to be Honored with Award from Practical Farmers

A Greene County resident is a recipient of an award for her agricultural conservation practices. Chris Henning of Cooper was selected to receive the Practical Farmers of Iowa Farmland Owner Legacy Award. This award is given annually to landowners who use their land to get the next generation of farmers started, advance land stewardship and promote long-term sustainability of farm businesses, environmental quality and rural communities.
COOPER, IA


Additional Soil Testing Needed at Greene County Animal Shelter Site

More issues continue to be uncovered with the Greene County Animal Shelter project. The City Council approved a $6,030 expense to conduct additional soil testing at the site in the Greene County Development Corporation West Business Park. City Administrator Mike Palmer says originally soil testing was done up to 20 feet because there were some foundational issues after the frame for the metal building was erected by the contractor. Now they are looking to bore to 50 feet.
GREENE COUNTY, IA


Guthrie County Supervisors Certified June Primary Election

The Guthrie County Supervisors met on Tuesday. The Board approved certifying the results of the June 7th primary election along with approving the compensation time payout for Chad Herron in the facilities and Rob Tallman in secondary roads departments as presented. The Board also discussed the workers compensation renewal with...
GUTHRIE COUNTY, IA


Greene County Supervisors Discuss Installing Radio Tower in the County

The Greene County Board of Supervisors met Monday in regular session. During open forum, Jefferson Matters: A Main Street and Chamber Community Events Team Chair Philip Heisterkamp thanked the Supervisors for their financial support into another successful Bell Tower Festival. He mentioned that this was one of the best festivals in recent history, where this past Saturday evening, they sold more alcoholic beverages at the Brew Station than they did all of last year’s festival combined.
GREENE COUNTY, IA


Two Public Art Projects Completed in Jefferson

Two public works of art are now completed in Jefferson. The newest mural is on the alleyway side of ShineOn Design/More Time on the north side of the downtown square. Artist Roger Aegerter just finished his second mural, with the first one being behind the Jefferson Realty/Mid-Iowa Insurance building with “Eyes on Washington.” Aegerter explains the mural includes geometric shapes and different shades of colors. He describes the unique backstory to how his newest mural got its name “Blue Moon.”
JEFFERSON, IA


Greene County School Board Approves Expelling High School Student

The Greene County School Board met Wednesday in regular session. The meeting started with an over one hour closed session about student discipline. Following the closed session the Board approved to expel a high school student for one year. Then the Board approved the second reading of a revised board policy about certified employee substitute teachers. The policy reduces the amount of days from 15 to ten for a certified employee substitute teacher to work and receive a classroom teacher’s base salary daily rate of $172 per day. They also agreed that the high school construction class would not build a new home due to not having a buyer up front to pay for the $300,000 home.
GREENE COUNTY, IA


Dallas County Health Department Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program

The Dallas County Health Department is currently assisting those in the community with registering for a program for the elderly to at the farmers market. The Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program allows residents who are 60 and older get fresh local produce by providing $30 in checks to use at local farmers markets.
DALLAS COUNTY, IA


Lynn Menz Next Up for Author Talk Series with Jefferson Library

The Jefferson Public Library is continuing its Author Talk Series with a returning guest this month. Library Director Jane Millard says on Tuesday Lynn Menz will discuss his two books, including “Maui: Its Call, Its Magic” and “Observations from a Questioning Mind.” The book he wrote about Maui is based on his visit to the island with his wife and what he learned about the area and the magical experiences he had. The other book is about the journeys he has had in his life and shares his thoughts and experiences. These two books follow his first published book in 2013, “Ramblings from the Upper Deck.”
JEFFERSON, IA


Greene County’s Julie Neal Retires After a 35 Year Career

After 35 years in education, one Greene County School District employee is hanging it up. Julie Neal has spent the last ten years as the district reading specialist, where she mainly coaches teachers and gives them the literary resources for students to be successful readers. She also is in charge of testing students to gauge where their literacy skills are at. Her educational career started in 1986 at the North Grade Building, where Jefferson Hy-Vee is now, and she taught third grade.
GREENE COUNTY, IA


Greene County Sheriff’s Report June 16-17, 2022

12:18am: Dale Ganoe 44 of Jefferson was booked into the jail for domestic abuse assault 3rd or subsequent offense. 1:39am: A deputy investigated a barking dog complaint in the 600 block of State Street, Grand Junction. 4:51am: A deputy investigated a car deer accident on N Avenue near 210th Street....
GREENE COUNTY, IA


Adel City Council Approves 2022-23 Non-Union Wages

The Adel City Council approved the fiscal year 2022-23 non-union wages at their regular meeting Tuesday. The Council approved the 2022-23 non-union employee wages, a third floating holiday for all applicable non-union employee leave banks on July 1st and the new police union wages and additional floating holiday to develop a memorandum of understanding with the police union for July 1st.
ADEL, IA


Greene County Farm Bureau Gives Back During Dairy Month

Greene County Farm Bureau highlighted this month as National Dairy Month with a couple of programs. Farm Bureau Board Member Perry Parker went to the Paton-Churdan Early Learning Center, while Board Member Mark Naberhaus and Outreach Coordinator Marilyn Parker visited the Greene County Early Learning Center in Jefferson. The local Farm Bureau donated funds to purchase milk for the P-C Early Learning Center for the month of June. At GCELC, Naberhaus presented Director Cherie Cerveny with a Fareway gift card that they can use to purchase milk, cottage cheese, yogurt and string cheese.
GREENE COUNTY, IA


Panora City Council Approves Additional Action On Loan Agreement

The Panora City Council met Monday. The Council approved a proposal to enter into a general obligation loan agreement and combined loan agreements with the police vehicles purchased. The Council approved a pay date change for Levi Johnson to June 21st, revision to the EMS standard operating guidelines relating to...
PANORA, IA


Daniel Dean Daggett, 71, of Guthrie Center

Funeral services for Daniel Dean Daggett, 71, of Guthrie Center, will be Monday, June 20th at noon at the First Christian Church in Guthrie Center. Burial will be in the Moffitt Grove Cemetery in Guthrie Center. Visitation will be Monday at 11 am until the time of the service at the Frist Christian Church Fellow Ship Hall. Twigg Funereal Home in Guthrie Center is assisting the family. Online condolences may be left at twiggfuneralhome.com. Survivors include: Wife, Laura. Sons, Daniel Jr. and James. Siblings, Claudia Wolfe, Grace Carmichael, Marilyn Schreder, Sandi George, Anna Rich, Dorothy Beck Clare Barton and Theodore Wuchter.
GUTHRIE CENTER, IA

