Let’s Talk Greene County (6/13/2022)-Developer Adam Schweers and Wilson Avenue Suites Open House

The Jefferson Public Library is continuing its Author Talk Series with a returning guest this month. Library Director Jane Millard says on Tuesday Lynn Menz will discuss his two books, including “Maui: Its Call, Its Magic” and “Observations from a Questioning Mind.” The book he wrote about Maui is based on his visit to the island with his wife and what he learned about the area and the magical experiences he had. The other book is about the journeys he has had in his life and shares his thoughts and experiences. These two books follow his first published book in 2013, “Ramblings from the Upper Deck.”

JEFFERSON, IA ・ 7 HOURS AGO