Let’s Talk Greene County (6/13/2022)-Developer Adam Schweers and Wilson Avenue Suites Open House

Funeral services for Daniel Dean Daggett, 71, of Guthrie Center, will be Monday, June 20th at noon at the First Christian Church in Guthrie Center. Burial will be in the Moffitt Grove Cemetery in Guthrie Center. Visitation will be Monday at 11 am until the time of the service at the Frist Christian Church Fellow Ship Hall. Twigg Funereal Home in Guthrie Center is assisting the family. Online condolences may be left at twiggfuneralhome.com. Survivors include: Wife, Laura. Sons, Daniel Jr. and James. Siblings, Claudia Wolfe, Grace Carmichael, Marilyn Schreder, Sandi George, Anna Rich, Dorothy Beck Clare Barton and Theodore Wuchter.
