Police: Nunchucks used in Reston assault

ANNANDALE, Va. — Police have arrested 19-year-old Juan Ramirez for his alleged connection to multiple burglaries that took place in Annandale, Virginia. On Wednesday, police responded to one of the businesses after an employee recognized the suspect from their security cameras. Police arrested Ramirez and he was charged with seven counts of burglary, six counts of petit larceny and destruction of property. Ramirez is being held without bond, officials say.

ANNANDALE, VA ・ 19 HOURS AGO