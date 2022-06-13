Police: Nunchucks used in Reston assault

ANNANDALE, Va. — Police have arrested 19-year-old Juan Ramirez for his alleged connection to multiple burglaries that took place in Annandale, Virginia. On Wednesday, police responded to one of the businesses after an employee recognized the suspect from their security cameras. Police arrested Ramirez and he was charged with seven counts of burglary, six counts of petit larceny and destruction of property. Ramirez is being held without bond, officials say.
ARLINGTON, Va. (FOX 5 DC) - One person has been stabbed and Arlington County Police are searching for the suspect, officials reported on Thursday. The incident was reported in the 2400 block of Richmond Highway around 11:27 a.m. Police say the initial dispatch came in as an assault with a weapon.
According to the Prince William County Police Department, officers were called to the 8700 block of Wellington Road at 1 a.m. for a report of a domestic incident. It was determined that the victim and the accused were involved in a verbal altercation that escalated.
A teacher at Mill Run Elementary School in Ashburn was charged with public intoxication on Monday after being found under the influence of alcohol at school. A school administrator arrived at the school Monday morning and contacted the LSCO School Resource Deputy with suspicions that a schoolteacher may be intoxicated. The deputy found the teacher to be under the influence of alcohol.
An accused peeping Tom in Leesburg was arrested and charged over the weekend in Virginia for allegedly filming a woman under a shower divide. According to authorities, Lester Galves Reyes, 20, of Leesburg, was detained after police got a call around 3:30 p.m. Saturday about a man filming a woman under a shower divider at the Ida Lee Recreation Center.
SILVER SPRING, Md. (DC News Now) — A high school was placed on lockdown Thursday afternoon because of a situation that took place on the school’s property. Chris Cram, Director, Department of Communications for Montgomery County Public Schools, said that police recommended administrators at Montgomery Blair High School initiate the lockdown because of an “incident” that took place on school grounds, outside of the building.
WOODBRIDGE, Va. — Prince William County Police are investigating a reported aggravated assault on a 42-year-old woman after she was attacked Sunday while walking along a Woodbridge walking path. Police say the alleged attack happened Sunday evening while the woman was walking along a path between Endsley Turn and...
SEAT PLEASANT, Md. — A man is dead after the motorcycle he was driving was involved in a crash in Seat Pleasant, Maryland. A spokesperson for the Seat Pleasant Police Department said officers responded to a crash involving a motorcycle and a van in the area of E. Capitol Street and Davey Street just before 8 p.m. on Wednesday. Police believe that the driver of the van and the motorcyclist collided in the center media.
WOODBRIDGE, Va. - Police have identified a 19-year-old they say was shot and killed Tuesday in Prince William County. David Madison Fowler III of Endsley Turn in Woodbridge was shot in the Cheshire Station Plaza around 2 p.m. on June 14. Officer say they believe a transaction was arranged between...
Fredericksburg Police actively investigating an armed robbery that occurred June 14thin the 1700 block of Lafayette Boulevard. At approximately 2:30. a.m., a male sitting in his vehicle was approached by an unknown black male who pointed a gun at him and demanded his personal belongings. The victim complied and the suspect left in a dark gray SUV.
A school health aide allegedly stole student prescription medication and replaced it with allergy pills, the Fairfax Times was first to report. In the final weeks of school, seven families whose children attend Greenbriar East Elementary School in Fairfax County, Virginia, learned their children were not getting the prescription medication they were supposed to be receiving.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. - The suspects who shot a man Monday afternoon near a shopping center in the Dale City neighborhood are still on the loose. According to Prince William County police, the victim was shot on the 4400 block of Cheshire Station Plaza around 1:58 p.m. Upon arriving...
Fairfax County, VA. - An Amber alert has been issued on behalf of the Fairfax County Police Department for a missing and endangered child last seen in the Fort Hunt neighborhood. Police are searching for 3-year-old Amelia "Mimi" Kraus who they say may be in extreme danger. She was taken...
Police said 3-year-old Amelia Marianna Kraus is believed to have been abducted just before 4 p.m. by Catherine Agnes Kraus, a 35-year-old white female who is described as 5-feet 10-inches tall and 170 pounds with blonde hair and brown eyes. Police said she has shaved her head, and is believed to be wearing a wig.
In the past two weeks, KKK images appeared on an internet search for Damascus High School, antisemitic flyers with a swastika were posted on a bus station near a synagogue in Kemp Mill, swastikas were carved at a train station in Garrett Park and flyers referencing the KKK were distributed in Chevy Chase.
An Alexandria man has been arrested after police say he damaged property in an attempt to gain entry into an Arlington middle school during a school lockdown. The suspect, 25-year-old Alexander Sentayhu, had received text messages from a relative inside Thomas Jefferson School saying they were in lockdown. Sentayhu responded to the school "believing there may possibly be an act of violence occurring inside," Arlington County police said in a news release.
