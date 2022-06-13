World Softball Day was founded in 2005 to celebrate the sport

June 13 (UPI) -- World Softball Day, celebrated annually on June 13, was created in 2005 to celebrate both the anniversary of the first world softball championship and the sport's inclusion in the Summer Olympics.

Don Porter, who was president of the International Softball Federation in 2005, declared the first World Softball Day that year, which marked the 40th anniversary of the first-ever world softball championship in Melbourne, Australia.

June 13 was chosen for the holiday because June 13, 1991, was the day it was announced that softball would be included in the 1996 Summer Olympics in Atlanta.

Other holidays and observances for June 13, 2022, include International Albinism Awareness Day, Kitchen Klutzes of America Day, Sewing Machine Day and Weed Your Garden Day.