Amarillo City Council decided during their regular meeting this afternoon not to approve a $1.6 million events pavilion for the Santa Fe Depot. As reported by The Amarillo Pioneer yesterday, the Amarillo City Council agenda for today’s meeting included over $3 million in spending projects. However, the largest item, a $1.6 million events pavilion, which was set to be built by Panhandle Steel Buildings, was not approved by the council during the meeting.

AMARILLO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO