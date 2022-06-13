ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota County, FL

Democratic leader Daniel Kuether joins the race for Sarasota County Commission District 4

By Anne Snabes, Sarasota Herald-Tribune
 4 days ago
Democrat Daniel Kuether has entered the race for Sarasota County Commission District 4.

Kuether works for a real estate tech company and has served as vice chair of the Sarasota County Democratic Party. He is taking a leave of absence from that role to run his County Commission campaign.

Kuether said that the current commission is “not doing their job.” He said the board is “rubber-stamping” a lot of the requests made by real estate developers.

“I think it’s time that someone else came in – particularly from a different party – in order to push against some of this rubber-stamping and to really start to force the commission to really think and act a little bit more responsibly,” he said.

Meanwhile, in District 2:Siesta Key leader Mark Smith enters District 2 County Commission race

And in the city of Sarasota:Dan Lobeck joins the race for the Sarasota City Commission at-large seats

Kuether is, at the moment, the only Democrat running for the District 4 seat, which is being vacated by commission Chairman Alan Maio. If no other Democrats enter the race, on Nov. 8, Kuether would face the winner of the Aug. 23 Republican primary, which is currently set to be between Venice City Council member Joe Neunder and home remodeling contractor Mark Hawkins.

Candidates have to turn in their qualifying paperwork to the Sarasota County Supervisor of Elections’ office by noon Friday.

One of the issues Kuether said is important to him is development. He said he’s worked in the real estate industry for the last 10 years, including as the Realtor liaison for Schroeder-Manatee Ranch and now as a UX/UI designer for a real estate tech company. He said that he is familiar with the real estate industry and the challenges it faces.

“The citizens of Sarasota need holistic development that benefits the entire county,” a campaign news release said. “If elected, he will push against developers to force systematic change, support multiple forms of transportation, identify and implement affordable housing options, and establish more significant safeguards for the surrounding environment.”

Kuether said that whenever commissioners make a decision – whether it be on development, infrastructure or other issues – they should keep the environment top of mind.

“We are running up against a ticking clock with climate change,” he said. “I want to make sure that our barrier islands stay habitable.”

Kuether is running in district with a majority of registered Republican voters. He noted, though, that there are many voters in his district without a party affiliation.

He is also running in a single-member district, which he believes will help his campaign. Under single-member districts, commissioners are elected solely by the citizens of their district, instead of being elected by the county as a whole.

The system – which was initially approved by voters in 2018 and reapproved this March – means that Kuether can focus on the more than 70,000 voters in the district, instead of having to reach out to over 346,00 voters in the county overall.

Kuether moved to Sarasota County in 2018 from New York City because his husband is a Sarasota native. He grew up in rural Ohio and attended Canisius College in Buffalo, New York.

Anne Snabes covers city and county government for the Herald-Tribune. You can contact her at asnabes@gannett.com and follow her on Twitter at @a_snabes.

