TikTok on Friday said Oracle will store all the data from its US users, in a bid to allay fears about its safety in the hands of a platform owned by ByteDance in China. "We know we are among the most scrutinized platforms from a security standpoint, and we aim to remove any doubt about the security of US user data," said Albert Calamug, who handles US security public policy at TikTok.

