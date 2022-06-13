ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Flooding a concern in Portland region

By KOIn 6 News
Lake Oswego Review
Lake Oswego Review
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EI1Dr_0g9A9EeZ00 UPDATE: More frequent bridge lifts but Columbia River levees are not threatened by high water level.

Record rainfall over the past few days has water levels rising in area rivers and, coupled with the snowmelt, has officials concerned about possible flooding.

Multnomah County warned motorists to expect traffic delays this week for more frequent bridge lifts on the Willamette River. The county maintains three bridges that need to be lifted for river traffic — the Broadway, Burnside, and Hawthorne bridges. They are currently staffed around the clock due to high river levels.

There is no threat to the levees alone the Columbia River which are maintained by the Multnomah County Drainage District. Although river levels are high for this time of year, that are not close to topping the levees and are expected to recede in coming days.

Portland's Eastbank Esplanade has been closed as officials say the Willamette River has risen affecting the floating path amid a weekend of intense rains.

The closure, from north of the Morrison Bridge to south of the Steel Bridge, began Sunday, June 12, and will last until further notice about river conditions. However, officials predict the water levels will recede enough by Wednesday.

A Portland hot spot for summer, Poet's Beach along the Willamette River, has disappeared, covered by rising water levels with just a glimpse of a "no lifeguard" warning sign peeking out.

Along the Willamette River, logs and wood debris have started to accumulate as the area sees record rainfall and snowmelt going into summer.

"This late-spring, early-summer, wet, cold weather is abnormal and the rivers are high and muddy," said Dave Slover, owner of Alder Creek Kayak & Canoe.

As the Rose Festival Fleet Week wraps up, the harbormaster is keeping an eye on the Willamette River levels. So far, it does not appear the river has reached levels to impact the ships' ability to leave.

Visitors and pedestrians will be kept from being on the Esplanade from around Southeast Ash Street to near Everett Street.

The Esplanade is a multiuse pathway along the Willamette River, with a 1,200-foot wooden deck over the water beneath the Burnside Bridge.

An atmospheric river that dumped tons of water on the metro area left waterways swollen and some rivers {obj:63368:flooding in both Oregon and Southwest Washington} this weekend.

Flood watches are in effect for the Columbia River at two locations:

• At Vancouver: 3 a.m June 12 through 11 a.m. June 15

• At Longview: 3 a.m June 13 through 6 a.m. June 14

In Washougal, rising water in the Columbia River led to parts of Capt. William Clark Park flooding.

As people head outdoors for summer fun, local kayaking and boating experts suggest to stick to calmer lakes vs. rising rivers for the time being and always wear a lifejacket.

"As long as people have those on, regardless of the weather conditions, that keeps everybody up at the surface and floating and able to make it to shore or back to their boat," Slover said.

KOIN 6 News is a news partner of the Portland Tribune.

{loadposition sub-article-02}

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Lake Oswego Review

Security planned for Juneteenth, Pride events

Both events are happening this weekend in Portland in different parts of town.A celebration of diversity, on two fronts, will come to Portland this weekend as the Juneteenth and Pride festivals take place on both sides of the Willamette River. Both events will be on Saturday and Sunday, with more gatherings leading up to the weekend. Pride Northwest will be held at Gov. Tom McCall Waterfront Park and Juneteenth at Lillis-Albina Park. The events share a common purpose. "It's a time for community and unity and for everyone to come together," said Fatima Brotherson-Erriche, who was crowned Ms. Juneteenth for...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Expert: Money alone will not solve Portland's homeless crisis

Nationally recognized expert Rosanne Haggerty tells area advocates that real-time, by-name data is needed.Spending more money to reduce homelessness would not necessarily reduce the number of people living on the streets, a nationally recognized expert warned regional homeless advocates on Friday, June 17. "We're used to saying, until there's enough housing, don't hold us accountable. But we have to be able to show that progress is being made," Rosanne Haggerty, founder and CEO of Community Solutions, told a morning forum hosted by the Interfaith Alliance on Poverty. Community Solutions argues that every homeless person needs to be identified by name,...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Two insiders to head Portland planning, sustainability bureau

The interim director and interim deputy director are appointed as permanent bureau leaders.Two insiders have been appointed to run the Portland Bureau of Planning and Sustainability. Interim Director Donnie Oliveira has been named the bureau's permanent director. He replaces Andrea Durbin, who left two months ago. Oliveira joined the bureau in 2019 and had been deputy director, whose work included communications, government affairs, finance and budget operations, and more. The appointment was announced on Thursday, June 17, by Portland City Commissioner Carmen Rubio, who oversees the bureau. "I've worked with Donnie since taking office, and I have been continually...
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Fire destroys metal-clad building in SE Portland

No one is hurt in the massive blaze that destroyed a commercial building where trailers were being built early Thursday.An early morning fire destroyed a metal-clad building where trailers were being built in Southeast Portland early Thursday, June 16. No one was hurt in the blaze. The cause is under investigation. A man who was working nearby told KOIN 6 he was completing a report when he heard an explosion. "I thought a cannon went off," said Naythin Fahey. "It kind of shook the room a little bit. It wasn't like no small explosion. It was something of some magnitude."...
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
County
Multnomah County, OR
State
Oregon State
Multnomah County, OR
Government
Local
Oregon Government
Portland, OR
Government
KXL

Part of Eastbank Esplanade Closed in Portland

A view of downtown Portland from the East Bank Esplanade is seen on Monday, Sept. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Gillian Flaccus) Part of Portland’s Vera Katz Eastbank Esplanade is temporarily closed for safety. It started Sunday, in the floating portion of the path. from north of the Morrison Bridge to south of the Steel bridge.
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Upcoming events for 2022

Our local communities are putting together some great events to go participate in.OLD TIME FAIR — Everybody enjoys a traditional old-fashioned fair. In West Linn, you'll have a chance to attend the Old Time Fair, which returns this year. The event runs from Friday, July 15, through Sunday, July 17. The fair will be held at Willamette Park, 1100 12th St.in West Linn. Enjoy a community parade, the ambassador coronation, a beer garden exhibitor and food booths, bingo/raffle and pie eating. If you want more information, call 503-557-4700 or go online (www.westlinnoregon.gov/oldtimefair). JUNETEENTH — Gresham's annual Juneteenth celebration returns to...
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Places to go visit this summer

Looking for some outdoor fun? Go visit one of these cool places in and around Portland SELLWOOD-MORELAND — If you're new to Portland, discover one of Portland's trendy neighborhoods, where you can shop to your heart's desire for antiques. The neighborhood attracts many visitors to antique malls and indie stores. According to www.travelportland.com, "vintage vendors stock both mid-century treasures and flea market finds." Plan a visit to Stars Antiques Mall, which houses nearly 200 dealers and is open 7 days a week. R. Spencer Antiques offers furniture and fine antiques. For more information go online (www.travelportland.com). TOM MCCALL WATERFRONT PARK...
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atmospheric River#Vancouver#Kayaks#Columbia River#Willamette River#Eastbank Esplanade
Lake Oswego Review

My view: Portland may have turned a corner

Editor: It's been a tough couple of years for this city, but the first signs of a turnaround are beginning to appear. My wife, Katy King, and I live downtown; about a block from City Hall. At the height of the seemingly perpetual litany of crises — the pandemic, protests, riots, a growing homeless population, smoke from wildfires, broken windows and graffiti, the opioid epidemic — we never considered moving. We love it downtown. Even when downtown is "down." But as summer approaches, the old Portland is beginning to bloom again. Foot traffic is up. Katy and I regularly...
The Oregonian

Portland is seeing its wettest April, May and early June on record

It’s not your imagination: Portland is experiencing the wettest April, May and early June of any time in at least the past 81 years. The National Weather Service said it measured 12.23 inches of rain at Portland International Airport from April 1 through Sunday mid-morning. Records date to 1941 at PDX. The last comparable wet stretch was 2010, when the city tallied 11.87 inches of precipitation.
KDRV

Army Corps adjusts Columbia River for atmospheric river

PORTLAND, Ore. -- The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) says today federal water managers are changing release and storage schedules at several Pacific Northwest dams. It says the changes come from a late season atmospheric river that started Thursday as, "Significant amounts of rainfall have fallen across the Columbia River Basin filling reservoirs and rivers."
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
Place
Vancouver, CA
Lake Oswego Review

Portland-area cousins recall WWII and Japanese internment

Native Oregonians talk about their families' experiences during world's deadliest conflict, as Oregon honors them.Portland-area natives remember their loved ones who fought in World War II, who are now being honored by Oregon as part of a dedication to the Japanese Americans who fought for this country. Earlier this month, Gov. Kate Brown signed a bill passed by the state Legislature to designate Highway 35 as the Oregon Nisei Veterans World War II Memorial Highway. The highway is slated to be formally dedicated Aug. 13. The new name honors Nisei veterans — Japanese Americans who served in the U.S. military...
PORTLAND, OR
Channel 6000

Swollen waterways flooding in Oregon, SW Washington

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Water from the Columbia River is beginning to flood Capt. William Clark Park, and the Sandy River has grown to a dangerous level Saturday as an atmospheric river delivered a staggering amount of rain this weekend. A KOIN 6 News crew observed water climbing the...
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

State-funded outdoor education program faces a reckoning

Oregon's Outdoor School skirts labor laws. Employees say that needs to change.In Oregon, Outdoor School is a beloved institution, a right of passage for fifth and sixth graders. Each year, students head out into the wilderness for roughly a week, learning about ecology and biology while taking in nature in a camp setting. It's such a well-regarded program that in 2016, Oregon voters passed Measure 99 to carve out permanent funding for it. But staffing shortages exacerbated by the pandemic have highlighted loopholes in Oregon's labor laws that Outdoor School has relied on. Seasonal employees of nonprofit youth...
OREGON STATE
Lake Oswego Review

Local author predicted grim Portland years ago

Long unavailable novel by writer Pierre Ouellette will likely be published again next year.In 2014, local writer Pierre Ouellette released a near future dystopian novel set in Portland that predicted the worst of the city today. It received good reviews but then something went wrong and "The Forever Man" has not been available for years. In the novel, extreme income inequality has made the city unaffordable for all but the richest. The streets are lined with homeless people living in vehicles. City government has lost control of everything east of the Willamette River, which was ruled by violent gangs. Many...
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

The Willamette River Rose 2 Feet in a Day, Thanks to Summer Deluge

After an overnight gusher of unseasonal rain, Portland authorities delivered a stark warning Saturday: Stay out of the rivers or they’ll sweep you away. An “atmospheric river”—essentially a firehose of rain directed straight into Oregon off the Pacific Ocean—has left the state’s actual rivers running dangerously high and fast, the National Weather Service said today.
Lake Oswego Review

Clackamas County garbage fee increase to take effect July 1

Rates to rise by up to $1.35 monthly based on service level and location in urban or rural areasMonthly garbage collection fees in unincorporated areas of Clackamas County will increase July 1 after results from an annual staff review found that a number of cost drivers are negatively impacting the efficiency of status-quo services. County commissioners on Wednesday, June 15, approved monthly fee increases between 25 cents and $1.35 for residential and commercial solid-waste collection, as recommended by the county's Solid Waste Commission. The Solid Waste Commission approved the recommendation on May 12 after reviewing results from a 2022 analysis...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Lake Oswego Review

Lake Oswego, OR
567
Followers
5K+
Post
198K+
Views
ABOUT

The Lake Oswego Review is considered Lake Oswego’s best source for local news. The Review offers the most read newspaper, website and social media following in town.

 http://www.lakeoswegoreview.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy