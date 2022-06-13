ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

WEATHER- Heat Advisory For Foreseeable Future

By Clark Shelton
Rutherford Source
Rutherford Source
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Nashville TN 210 AM CDT Mon Jun 13 2022 TNZ005>009-023>030-056>064-075-093>095-132000- /O.NEW.KOHX.HT.Y.0002.220614T1600Z-220615T0000Z/ /O.CON.KOHX.HT.Y.0001.220613T1600Z-220614T0000Z/ Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Houston-Humphreys- Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Perry-Hickman- Lewis-Williamson-Maury-Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-Bedford- Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- Including the cities of Dover, Clarksville, Springfield, Hendersonville, Gallatin, Goodlettsville, Lafayette, Erin, Tennessee Ridge, Waverly, New Johnsonville, McEwen, Dickson, Ashland City, Kingston Springs, Nashville, Lebanon, Mount Juliet,...

fox17.com

Bonnaroo Festival heats up Middle Tennessee

MANCHESTER, Tenn. (WZTV) — Despite near-record heat today in Manchester, Bonnaroo festival-goers have been lining up all day to get into the gates of the popular music festival. The festival grounds were dotted with hydration stations, campers and kind patrons handing out suntan lotion to other festival attendees. If...
MANCHESTER, TN
Rutherford Source

Rutherford Weekend: 5 Things to do This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are events in and around Rutherford County. Bradley Academy Museum and Cultural Center is hosting their 19th annual Juneteenth Festival! Join them this Saturday! Food trucks, Kids’ Alley, Old Skool Zone, Photo Booth, and much more will be there. They will also have a photo booth and United States of America Mrs. Lashawn Dixon will be present as well. Don’t hesitate to come out and join them for this fun-filled event.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
styleblueprint.com

Why Nashville Is Experiencing a Red Fox Explosion

The idea for this article sprang about at the StyleBlueprint headquarters when one of our team members mentioned she has a family of red foxes living under her porch. Upon further discussion, we were left with some of the following questions: Why does it seem like we keep seeing red foxes? Why are more wildlife rehabilitation centers treating sick or injured foxes? What should we do if we notice foxes in our own yards? We spoke to the experts at Nashville Wildlife Conservation to get some answers!
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

WEATHER_ Heat Advisory Monday- Popups Possible Today

Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 1201 PM CDT Sun Jun 12 2022 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-131715- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 1201 PM CDT Sun Jun 12 2022 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...This afternoon and tonight. A few strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible this afternoon into the early evening, mainly along and west of I-65. Main concerns are frequent lightning and gusty winds. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Monday through Saturday. Dangerously hot and humid conditions will develop as the work week progresses. Afternoon heat index values are expected to be between 105 to 110 degrees for locations west of the Cumberland Plateau. .SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT... Spotter activation is not expected at this time.
NASHVILLE, TN
radio7media.com

Residential Structure Fire in Columbia

A RESIDENTAL STRUCTURE FIRE SUSTAINED DAMAGE WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON IN COLUMBIA. EMERGENCY PERSONNEL WERE DISPATCHED TO THE PROPERTY ON SOUTH HIGH STREET SHORTLY AFTER NOON. CREWS WORKED TO EXTINGUISH THE BLAZE AND WERE ON SCENE FOR SEVERAL HOURS WORKING ON SALVAGE AND OVERHAUL OPERATIONS. MAURY COUNTY EMS WERE ON SCENE PROVIDING REHABILITATIVE CARE AND MEDICAL ASSISTANCE TO THE FIREFIGHTERS AS THEY TIRELESSLY BATTLED THE FIRE IN THE EXTREME HEAT WITH THE HEAT INDEX IN THE LOWER 100S.
restaurant-hospitality.com

Tennessee-based Puckett’s Gro. & Restaurant is expanding, will open its seventh location in late-2022

Puckett’s grocery store opened in the 1950s in Leiper’s Fork, a small town outside Franklin, Tenn., and was still operational when Andy Marshall purchased it in 1998. The original store has since changed hands and names, but today, A. Marshall Hospitality (AMH) operates six Puckett’s locations, with sites in Nashville, Chattanooga, Columbia, Franklin, Murfreesboro and Pigeon Forge, and a seventh is slated to open in late 2022 in Cullman, Ala. The Cullman location will be the hospitality group’s first venture outside of Tennessee.
WTVC

Second bear incident in less than a week in East Tennessee

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency is investigating the second bear attack in less than a week in East Tennessee. This time the incident was in Sevierville. TWRA says that a 90-year-old woman was sitting on her porch swing at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday when...
SEVIERVILLE, TN
travellens.co

25 Best Things to Do in Murfreesboro, TN

The county seat of Rutherford County, Murfreesboro is one of the biggest cities in Tennessee. It has a population of around 136,000. The city is largely known for its historical significance in the events of the American Civil War. Owing to that, this place has some of the finest historical...
WKRN

Too hot to play

Middle school sports practices in Robertson County have some parents heated, as high temperatures continue to assault Middle Tennessee. So, what are the rules? Erica Francis finds out.
ROBERTSON COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Power affected in Clarksville after construction crew hits power line

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Montgomery County Fire and Rescue squad responded to a construction site on Wednesday morning for a damaged power line. According to MCFR, stations 15 and 16 were called to Highway 149 and River Road when an excavator became caught in a power line that stretched across the highway.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

Real Estate Market in Rutherford County is Changing

The real estate market continues to do well in Rutherford County and throughout Middle Tennessee, but buyers paying $30k, $40k and even $75,000 over an asking price are slowly ending... That was David Estes with Parks Realty in Smyrna. Estes told WGNS NEWS the average price of homes that sold...
Rutherford Source

Rutherford Source

