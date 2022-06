ROCKWALL, TX (June 16, 2022)Each June we celebrate Father’s Day, BUT did you know Father’s Day started at the YMCA?. Father’s Day was founded by Sonora Louis Smart Dodd, daughter of a single father who served in the Civil War. Her father was widowed when his wife (Mrs. Dodd’s mother) died in childbirth with their sixth child. Mr. Smart was left to raise the newborn and his other five children by himself on a rural farm in Washington State. It was after Mrs. Dodd became an adult that she realized the strength and selflessness her father had shown in raising his children as a single parent.

ROCKWALL COUNTY, TX ・ 22 HOURS AGO